This past weekend was the annual Ghostbusters Day celebration that saw the original 1984 horror comedy classic return to theaters. However, this year is extra special as the Sony franchise is celebrating its spooky 40th anniversary. On the toy said of the equation, Hasbro has been pulling out all the ghost traps to make this year one to remember for Ghostbusters fans. Now the popular toy company has just unveiled their latest set based on the Ghostbusters team.

The 3.75 inch scale four pack includes the original Ghostbusters in their classic uniforms. This includes Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stanz (Dan Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). The classic O-ring design will also come with four Proton Packs, a Ghost Trap, a P.K.E Meter and a pair of Ecto Goggles. If that wasn’t enough ghost busting excitement, the figures will be compatible with Hasbro’s previously revealed 1:18 scale Ecto-1.

When Ghostbusters was released in 1984, it was ahead of its time thanks to its killer combination of ghoulish horror and gut-busting comedy featured alongside some inventive practical effects. Even though the franchise has seen many sequels, TV shows, comics and video games since, the original ghost hunt remains a unique treat for genre fans. 2024 has already been one of the series’ biggest years to date, with the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire giving us the chills all over again in theaters this past March. While not as critically beloved as its previous stellar legacy sequel, Afterlife, Frozen Empire was a massive love letter to the franchise. The latest frosty adventure brought the Ghostbusters back to New York, which meant a ton of references and Easter eggs to the original film. The sequel also brought in over $200 million at the worldwide box office, similar to Afterlife, almost all but ensuring this won’t be the last time we see these pesky Ghostbusters on the big screen.

Where’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Streaming?

The first two Ghostbusters films are currently streaming on Peacock. You can also rent Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on all major VOD services, like Fandango at Home. The latest sequel will be coming to 4K/Blu-ray on Tuesday, June 25. This new Hasbro Ghostbusters four-pack is $44.99 USD and will ship in February 2025. The set is sold out on their website as of now, but hopefully, they’ll restock closer to the release date of the figures. Until then, you can preview them below.