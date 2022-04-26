CinemaCon, an event where the major studios show theater owners across the country what films they have coming out in the very near future, kicked off today in Las Vegas. It is also where studios tend to give little teases about what they have coming further down the pipeline. Going off that, one of the major announcements Sony Pictures made at their presentation was confirming that Ghostbusters 5 is on the way.

And that is literally all we got. It could be anyone's guess at what the film could be about, but this should come as no surprise as last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife was loved by both critics and fans of the franchise alike. It was also a modest hit at the box office making $197 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget.

The film acted as a nostalgic refresher for the franchise after the less-than-well-received reboot in 2016, while also just being fun and uniquely entertaining in its own right. It brought the horror elements back to the franchise, saw the return of the remaining living Ghostbusters, with the new cast members added their own flavor to the universe. Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon played off Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts quite nicely.

RELATED: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Featurette Shows Off the Film's Multiple Easter Eggs

However, what Afterlife will be remembered for is its themes of family and legacy. Both behind and in front of the camera. How this sequel honored the late Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler was so heartfelt and brought tears to most fans eyes. Having Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the original 1984 movie, direct Afterlife only added to that rich emotional core. Sadly Ivan Reitman passed away earlier this year.

Afterlife was a loving family affair in every inch of its production, so it will be interesting to see what is carried over for this fifth film. Hopefully, Jason Reitman returns behind the camera and, given how the Spengler family played a major role in the last film, it is a safe bet that the new generation of potential Ghostbusters, which include Grace and Wolfhard, will likely return as well. One of the post-credit scenes in Afterlife saw Hudson’s Winston buy back the famous Ghostbusters firehouse to restart the group. Because of that, the franchise might be heading back to New York for this new film.

Again, nothing is known about the plot or the direction of Ghostbusters 5. However, what we do know is that Afterlife brought back some of our favorites, and it is just nice to have the confirmation that a sequel will be haunting our lives soon. We probably will not be getting any more updates for a while, but while you wait, crank up Ray Parker Jr.’s classic theme because the Ghostbusters are back!

