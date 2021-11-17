Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are celebrating the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife by revisiting the movie that started it all -- 1984’s Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduces us to Carrie Coon’s Callie, a single mother forced to move into a creepy old farmhouse left to her by her father. While there, Callie, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) discover that the kids’ late grandfather was actually a Ghostbuster and that there was a reason he was out there in Summerville, Oklahoma.

Given the fact that Afterlife is due out in theaters on November 19th and the new movie has some very heavy ties to the 1984 film, there’s no better time to revisit Ivan Reitman’s original! Check out this episode of Collider Movie Club to do a Ghostbusters deep-dive with Perri and Coy. They explore what makes Ghostbusters a one-of-a-kind horror comedy, touch on some of the most memorable moments from 1989’s Ghostbusters II, and discuss where Afterlife excels most when capturing the charm of the original film while also taking the franchise a significant step forward.

