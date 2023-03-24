The newest Ghosbusters movie, the currently untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, is on the way, and Sony Pictures has announced a handful of new cast members. Per Deadline, the upcoming sequel has cast Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Alyn Lynd (Gossip Girl), and James Acaster (The Island) in currently unknown roles.

At this time, very little plot details are known about the movie, which will pick up after the events of the 2021 movie. We also know that the iconic firehouse from the original Ghostbuster movies will make its grand reappearance in a significant way. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was set years following the original movie, focusing on Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), as they arrive in a new town. While there, they begin to learn more about Callie's father -- the late OG ghostbuster Egon Spengler. Meanwhile, ghostly forces are at work within the town. Filming recently began on the sequel.

Prior to the sequel, Oswalt has become well-known for his comedy, most recently starring in 80 for Brady, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and more. He also lent his voice to several TV shows and movies, including Netflix's The Sandman, Disney Channel's The Ghost and Molly McGee, and Unicorn Boy. Nanjiani has been a part of his fair share of major blockbusters as well, notably with Marvel's Eternals. He recently starred in Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, voice acted for shows like Bless the Harts, and guest starred in series including Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

RELATED: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Jason Reitman Teases Upcoming Sequel in New Set Image

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was the second of two new installments following the original trilogy. In 2016, the franchise received a female-led reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Kristen Wiig as the core group. While it was relatively well-received by critics, it didn't quite hit home with general audiences. Afterlife, which focused more on the legacy of the originals, quickly gained commercial acclaim across the board, with a solid opening weekend and total earnings over $204 million at the global box office.

Who Else Is Involved with the Ghostbusters Sequel?

The new movie is directed by Gil Kenan, who takes up the mantle following Jason Reitman. Reitman returns as co-writer with Kenan, and both act as producers alongside Jason Blumenfeld. Much of the original cast is expected to return for the sequel, including Coon, Wolfhard, Grace, and Paul Rudd.

The sequel is currently slated to premiere later this year on December 20. Check out the trailer for Afterlife below: