This week marks the 39th anniversary of Ghostbusters and this year the next film in the franchise, the untitled sequel to the well received Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will be making the Christmas season a bit spookier. Now in honor of Ghostbusters Day on Thursday, the date the original horror comedy debuted in 1984, the first poster for the untitled sequel has dropped which is sure to make any ghoul, specter, or ghost shiver.

The poster, released on the various Ghostbusters social media pages, is of the franchise’s classic logo featuring a cartoonish ghost phasing through a “banned” symbol. However, the ghost this time around is a little worse for wear and cold to the touch as the entity appears to be completely frozen. This might indicate that the film will take place during the winter months, maybe even Christmastime. That would make sense given the holiday release date.

What’s the New Ghostbusters About?

There’s still a lot of ghoulish mystery surrounding this new Ghostbusters film’s plot. It doesn’t even have an official title yet even though the project has been constantly referred to as “Firehouse”. That of course refers to the Ghostbusters iconic New York headquarters. What we do know about this sequel is that it will be a direct continuation of Afterlife and that McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd are returning for the latest adventure. The new cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. In Afterlife it was revealed that Coon’s Callie was Egon’s granddaughter and her children Phoebe and Trevor, played by Grace and Wolfhard, were set up to start the next generation of Ghostbusters. The post credit scene of Afterlife also saw Ernie Hudson’s Winston returning the famous Echo-1 to their old firehouse headquarters in NYC. It’s unknown if Hudson will return for the new film along with his legacy co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

When's the New Ghostbusters Releasing?

The new Ghostbusters film is releasing on December 20, 2023. The film has been shooting since March and is directed by Gil Kenan. Jason Reitman, who directed Afterlife, is returning as a co-producer and co-screenwriter. While Ghostbusters fans wait for more news, you can view the new frosty teaser poster down below.