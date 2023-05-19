After the rip-roaring success that was Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which breathed new life—ironically—into the spectral series, a sequel was confirmed a few months later with director Jason Reitman stepping away from behind the camera to allow his co-writer and producer on the reboot, Gil Kenan, the chance to helm his first outing on the franchise.

Afterlife, a sequel set three decades after the events of Ghostbusters II, saw the estranged family of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), move to Oklahoma to inherit the farm Egon left them when he died in mysterious circumstances. The film produced a box office return of $205 million from a $75 million budget, to the delight of Sony Pictures. The fact the movie was a sequel also meant the opportunity to bring back familiar faces from the franchise, one of whom—Sigourney Weaver—has recently discussed the prospects of making an appearance in the series after reprising her role as Dana Barrett in an Afterlife cameo.

During the press tour for her upcoming film, Master Gardner, Weaver - along with her co-star Joel Edgerton - joined Collider's Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to discuss the film, and Weintraub took the opportunity to ask Weaver about the prospects of her popping up in the next installment, which brings the series back to its Manhattan roots. First, joking she would be playing the role of Slimer's mother, Weaver went on to state: "No, I mean, I wasn't asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way."

What We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

Plot details on the film, which has also been referred to as Firehouse, after the iconic headquarters for the original group, have been difficult to come across thus far, but we do know it's a direct sequel to Afterlife—and it's been filming since March. Afterlife's end credits scene teased Ernie Hudson's Winston returning Ecto-1—the famous Ghostbusters vehicle—to the firehouse in New York City, as a light on the ecto-containment unit flashed red, in a tease to a follow-up. During the aftermath of the film's release, Reitman did reveal that there would be an opportunity to see villains from Ghostbusters past—like Vigo the Carpathian—make their return, saying:

"There is a lot of time and opportunity for Vigo the Carpathian to make his return. Look, are you saying that’s the only painting of Vigo the Carpathian? Maybe, he’s riding a horse in another one, maybe, impaling someone in another one.”

This would be a sensible approach after the success of bringing Gozer, the original villain, back for Afterlife. Reitman had taken over directing duties from his father, Ivan Reitman, and now Kenan is taking the reins from him having previously directed another movie about 'kids battling monsters' in Monster House. Reitman is still co-producing and writing the script, and will return alongside co-producer Jason Blumenfeld (Tully) and cinematographer Eric Steelberg (Juno).

McKenna Grace as Egon's granddaughter, Phoebe, Finn Wolfhard as Egon's grandson, Trevor, and Carrie Coon as Egon's daughter, Callie. Also confirmed to return are the kids' science teacher and Callie's romantic interest, Grooberson (Paul Rudd), and Trevor's friend Lucky (Celeste O'Connor). The sequel will also include Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), James Acaster (Cinderella), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). Of the legacy characters, we now know that Weaver is out, but Hudson will be returning, however, the status of Rick Moranis would also be a wonderful sight to see. Returning from Afterlife areas Egon's granddaughter, Phoebe,as Egon's grandson, Trevor, andas Egon's daughter, Callie. Also confirmed to return are the kids' science teacher and Callie's romantic interest, Grooberson (), and Trevor's friend Lucky (). The sequel will also include several new faces joining the cast , including(The Big Sick),(Ratatouille),(Cinderella), and(Doctor Sleep). Of the legacy characters, we now know that Weaver is out, but Hudson will be returning, however, the status of other Ghostbusters alumni Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts is not yet known. A return forwould also be a wonderful sight to see.

The Ghostbusters sequel is currently slated to release exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel as and when we have it.