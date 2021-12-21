Just a month after its debut on the big screen, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be getting multiple at-home viewing release dates. First to hit your home theater on January 4, 2022, will be the film’s SD, HD, and 4K UHD release to Digital. The 4K release will include Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Set to follow the Digital release will be the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD physical drops of the newest addition to the Ghostbusters story on February 1, 2022. The 4K Blu-ray format will be a 2 disc set that will feature the film on Blu-ray and Digital, with the Blu-ray single-disc selection to include only a Digital copy.

The top ticket of them all, the Ultra HD Blu-ray format, boasts a 2160p video resolution complete with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Although they have yet to be announced, buyers can also expect bonus features to be paired with the releases. The Blu-ray selection is priced at $24.99 (List: $38.99) while the 4K Blu-ray release will run you $29.99 (List $45.99).

After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally hit screens everywhere on November 19. The film became an instant hit for both newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise which started with 1984’s Ghostbusters. The film features a star studded line up of Ghostbusters favorites along with new faces as well including Bill Murray (Groundhog Day), Mckenna Grace (Gifted), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Dan Aykroyd (Nothing But Trouble), Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor (Selah And The Spades), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Carrie Coon (The Nest), Ernie Hudson (The Basketball Diaries), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Avatar), and Annie Potts (Young Sheldon).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was directed by Jason Reitman (who is the son of the director of the original two films, Ivan Reitman), picks up the story 32 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. Following an eviction from their apartment, Callie (Coon), a single mother of two, moves her children Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace) to a family owned farmhouse in a small town in Oklahoma. The home was left to Callie by her father, Egon, who was one of the original Ghostbusters portrayed by the late Harold Ramis. Unfortunately for the family, the farmhouse isn’t all that it seems and secrets thought long gone begin to haunt them as they delve further into the truth behind their grandfather’s past.

No matter how you plan on viewing it, you’ll want to be sure to add Ghostbusters: Afterlife to your collection when it lands on Digital on January 4, 2022 and on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022.

