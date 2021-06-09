A new featurette for Ghostbusters: Afterlife invites director Jason Reitman and his father Ivan Reitman to discuss the passing of the Proton Pack behind and in front of the cameras. Reitman (father) directed both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and is coming back as a producer for Afterlife, which makes the new chapter of the franchise a renewal not only for the cast but also for the crew. The experience of keeping the franchise in the family was also the focus of a Q&A IGN hosted on Twitter, which revealed a lot of new images from the upcoming film.

While the featurette explains the Reitmans’ experience on set, both on the first Ghostbusters and on Afterlife, the Q&A section allowed father and son to pinpoint exactly how the new movie makes them feel. As Reitman’s (father) explains: “It’s the greatest honor and greatest thrill you can have as a parent to have one of your children carry on a story you began. It’s nothing but a thrill.”

Image via Sony

RELATED: Bill Murray Gets Candid on 'Ghostbusters' Sequels, 'Groundhog Day', Working With Wes Anderson & Sofia Coppola and More

Reitman (son), who also co-wrote the script together with Gil Kenan, also adds that the new movie setting is based on this behind-the-cameras experience, and on how he wanted to bring something new to the franchise. As Reitman (son) says: “We wanted to go somewhere new. This film had to get out of the city and it had to be about a family discovering who they were.”

The passing of the torch to a younger generation is fittingly the theme of Ghostbuster: Afterlife script. The plot will follow a mother (Carrie Coon) who moves to a small town in Oklahoma with her two young children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) after the family inherits a house from their estranged grandfather. That means a group of children will have to bust some ghosts themselves after discovering their connection with the original heroes.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife will bring back a lot of familiar faces to the new movie, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. New cast members include Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on November 11, after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. Check the new featurette and images below.

KEEP READING: Bill Murray Reacts to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mini-Stay-Pufts Scene

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood’ Console Launch Trailer Reveals Expansion Gameplay Get ready for fire. Lots of fire.

Read Next