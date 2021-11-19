They also talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.'

With director Jason Reitman Ghostbusters: Afterlife now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim about making the Ghostbusters sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, the film also stars Paul Rudd and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Reitman & Gil Kenan.

During the interview, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim talked about how much of the film was made with practical effects, which of the cast texted too much, which shot in the movie was the toughest for each of them to pull off and why, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which of their friends and family were the most excited when they got cast, and if Logan is Logan prepared to be called podcast for the next few years.

Finally, I’m happy to report Reitman has delivered a film that fans of the original Ghostbusters will love and it also works for people that have never heard of the franchise. Watch what Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim

Is Logan prepared to be called podcast for the next few years?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

How a lot of the film was made practically.

Did they have a group chat for the cast and who texts too much?

Which of their friends and family were the most excited when they got cast?

Did they want to bring anyone to set while filming?

Which shot in the movie was the toughest for each of them to pull off and why?

