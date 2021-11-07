We are getting close to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a new clip for the film shows that our favorite terror dog has come back to life! The Jason Reitman directed flick brings us back to the world that Egon, Winston, Ray, and Peter built and into our modern-day time with Egon's family. And it is an all-star cast with performances from Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and more, the film is the next installment in the original series, unlike the 2016 film Ghostbusters: Answer the Call which existed in a world where Ernie Hudson played a different character from Winston Zeddemore.

In the new clip, we got more of Rudd's Mr. Grooberson exploring the Wal-Mart (which also featured the miniature Stay Puft Marshmallow Men all killing each other and making smores out of each other's bodies) but this time, he is trying to run for his life from the Terror Dog. You know, the one who wouldn't leave Rick Moranis alone as he ran through New York City in the original Ghostbusters?

The Ghostbusters franchise is one that has been through a lot recently. While many fans liked the 2016 film starring Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy, it was met with backlash at every turn to the point where many fans weren't exactly excited to go back to the series at all. But after the New York Comic-Con showing of Afterlife, it seems as if this film is for nostalgia lovers as much as it is for new fans to the franchise.

If this scene is anything to go off of, we have all of that wrapped up in one! The Terror Dog was something that terrified many of us growing up watching the 1984 movie because we just wanted Moranis' Louis Tully to escape or at least get to the Ghostbusters while he had the chance. Luckily, Louis ended up fine but this does have me worried about Mr. Grooberson and I hope he doesn't reach the same fate, especially since it looks like Grace's Phoebe and Wolfhard's Trevor need his help to understand the legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19 and honestly, it is going to be emotional to see Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler's legacy live on, especially through a character like Phoebe who looks like a spitting image of her grandfather from the trailers. And now that we have this scene to tide us over, we can't wait to go to theaters and see what Reitman has in store for us! Check out the clip below:

