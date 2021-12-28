Moving Picture Company Film has shared some concept art for Ghostbusters: Afterlife that focuses on the ghosts featured in the critically-acclaimed sequel, and Collider can exclusively reveal the images. The concept art shows some spirits in detail, which allows us to realize just how scary the ghosts featured in the sequel really are.

Among the new images, we get a pencil drawing of Muncher, the somewhat cute ghost that takes the place of Slimer as a friendly apparition in the sequel. There’s also a chilling look at the Gozer Spirit, the latest form of the main villain of the original Ghostbusters. Finally, we can see a couple of concept art for a Horde of ghosts mashed together and a digital drawing of a fiery puppy poltergeist. These are only some of the art produced by MPC Film, which was also in charge of bringing Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis, back to the big screen.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II. The film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the children discover their grandfather worked with the original Ghostbusters team. Since the sequel is deeply connected to the original movies, we have many returning faces, such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Forming the new generation of Ghostbusters, we also have Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts.

Director Jason Reitman previously stated that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is all about passing the torch to a younger generation. That’s true also behind the cameras, as Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, directed the two original films and is coming back as a producer for Afterlife. Reitman (son), who co-wrote the script together with Gil Kenan, has directed 2018’s Tully and The Front Runner, also receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Director for 2007’s Juno and 2009’s Up in the Air.

Reitman’s sequel received mixed reviews, which pointed out how the sequel’s nostalgic approach to the franchise gets in the way of telling a good story. In his review for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, our very own Matt Goldberg said:

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife ends up being “for the fans” in the worst sense of the term because Afterlife is a celebration of being a fan rather than the film that is supposedly being celebrated. That’s a sad reflection on the state of fandom because while Ghostbusters doesn’t always have to be a comedy about four regular guys fighting ghosts, it seems off to have it be a family dramedy that’s not really about family and not really funny and doesn’t have dramatic stakes. All that’s left is a collection of references designed to be revered.”

After scaring up $176 million in the box office, Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to Digital on January 4, 2022, and Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022. Check out the exclusive concept art below.

