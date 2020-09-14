Carrie Coon on Why She Was Hesitant to Join ‘Ghostbusters’ — And What Made Her Say “Yes”

Based on what we’ve learned about Ghostbusters: Afterlife thus far, it appears that the movie is passing the torch to a younger generation, namely Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace as Trevor and Phoebe. Phoebe was described as being “science-obsessed,” Trevor was dubbed a “gearhead,” but the only descriptor we got for Carrie Coon’s character was that she was their mom. Yes, there’s still loads of time until the film’s March 5, 2021 release and we’re bound to learn loads more about Coon’s character, Callie, in the full film, but right now, one might be wondering if Callie will be more than your typical movie mom, especially with someone as talented as Coon in the role.

During an episode of Collider Ladies Night for Coon’s newest release, The Nest, she took a moment to discuss her excitement for joining the Ghostbusters franchise and to assure us that there’s more to Callie than just filling the mom role:

“Yeah, that was certainly one of the things I was afraid of when I first was approached about it. I think of Dee Wallace in ET who is a wonderful actress who then sort of became – well, she actually went on, had a really interesting life, but, you know, she became sort of the franchise mom. And I thought about that, but Jason is smarter than that. Jason is the next generation, and he wrote a lot of fun for all of us, and it was one of the reasons I said yes to it. You know, she actually has a personality, a sense of humor and she does get in on the action, and that was really fun for me! I mean, I’m a Ghostbuster basically, which is insane! I grew up with that movie!”

As we learned back in December, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see the family make their way to an old farm they inherit where they discover that they’re actually connected to the original Ghostbusters. As Reitman put it to Vanity Fair, “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

