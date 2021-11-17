He also talks about how he wasn’t going to make the film unless the original Ghostbusters signed off on his script.

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with writer-director Jason Reitman about making the Ghostbusters sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, the film also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Reitman & Gil Kenan.

During the interview, Reitman talked about why he wanted to do as much practically as possible, how he wasn’t going to make the film unless the original Ghostbusters signed off on his script, why the muncher/Ecto-1 chase was a challenge to film, when he realized McKenna Grace was going to deliver such a great performance, and how even if you’ve seen all the trailers, the film still has a number of surprises.

Finally, I’m happy to report Reitman has delivered a film that fans of the original Ghostbusters will love and it also works for people that have never heard of the franchise. Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jason Reitman

What if Bill Murray had so no to doing the movie?

How he knew early on the original Ghostbusters were going to do the movie.

What was the toughest shot to pull off in the movie?

Why the muncher/Ecto-1 chase was a challenge.

When did he realize McKenna Grace was going to deliver such a great performance?

Which of his friends and family demanded to be on set when the original Ghostbusters were going to be there?

Did they debate in the marketing how much to reveal including the original cast coming back?

