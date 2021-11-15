They also reveal what was the toughest shot for each of them to pull off and why.

With director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace about making the Ghostbusters sequel. During the fun interview, they revealed which of the cast texts too much, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the sequel, how the trailer shows some of the deleted scenes, which shot was the toughest to pull off for each of them, and more. In addition, Wolfhard reveals a cool deleted scene that involved a long oner, and Grace talks about a deleted scene where she went out into a field with the proton pack.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard, Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, the film also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Finally, I’m happy to report Reitman has delivered a film that fans of the original Ghostbusters will love and it also works for people that have never heard of the franchise. Watch what Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace

Did the cast start a group chat and who is the one that texted too much?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

How the film has a number of deleted scenes.

How the recent trailer shows some of the deleted scenes.

What was the toughest shot for each of them to pull off in the film?

Wolfhard talks about a oner that he shot that isn’t in the film.

Grace talks about a deleted scene where she went out into a field with the proton pack.

