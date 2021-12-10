Set in the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the grandchildren of the recently deceased former ghostbuster, Egon Spengler (played by Bob Guntman, Ivan Reitman, and Harold Ramis posthumously), as they discover their grandfather’s old ghost hunting equipment and his attempts to stop the coming apocalypse and the rise of Gozer the Gozerian (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, played by Olivia Wilde). As Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) pick up where their grandfather left off, they encounter ghost after ghost, from the harmless and annoying to the destructive beings hellbent on reviving their master. The following list is a ranking of every ghost in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, based on danger, destructiveness, and all around ghostly aura.

6. Muncher

While horrific screams and the ability to shoot metal out of his mouth like bullets is certainly a bit scary, Muncher (Josh Gad) seems to be more of a pest than an actual threat; the most he does by way of terrorizing the people of Summerville is some light property damage and the interrupting of lunch dates. Combined with some rather unpleasant eating noises and a strange body that sort of resembles a tardigrade (or water bear), Muncher is rather harmless if not a bit disgusting, and seems to be little more than a knockoff Slimer, but with less slime and more feet. Hands? We’re not actually sure.

5. Diner Zombie

Despite having less than a minute of screentime, this ghost still ranks higher than Muncher due to pure horror-energy. With rotting grey-blue skin, a single pale eye, and a set of teeth that could definitely benefit from a visit to the dentist, this ghost, while it doesn’t do much in ways of actively terrorizing the town or showing off whatever creepy powers it may have, it is terrifying enough on its own, even when it’s just trying to order a cup of coffee.

4. Giant Eyeball Ghost

With the ability to remove its single yellow eye from its socket to peer around corners and doorways, this goblin-like ghost seems to enjoy freaking out the poor people of Summerville, chasing them through the streets and letting loose some rather scary howls. Like the Diner Zombie, this ghost doesn’t get much screen time to show off his talents, but at least he takes an active role in haunting the town.

3. Egon Spengler

A former ghostbuster-turned-ghost, Egon Spengler spent the last moments of his life doing what he did best; capturing ghosts and trying to stop the apocalypse. Of course, this wasn’t enough to save him and he ended up dying while trying to capture Zuul the Gatekeeper and Vinz Clortho the Keymaster. This hasn’t stopped Spengler, though, and throughout the film he acts as ‘Grandfather from Beyond the Grave,’ guiding his granddaughter, Phoebe, as she and her brother, Trevor, attempt to finish what Spengler started. He doesn’t have the same powers as some of the other entries on this list, but he still knows how to play a mean game of chess and when to show up during a final battle to support his family. Points could be deducted for his estrangement from his daughter and his fellow ghostbusters, but that happened in life so it doesn’t really count.

2. The Mini-Pufts

Small, cute, and mischievous; they look more like the perfect addition to a nice hot chocolate than anything actually threatening. Yet, despite their small size and squishy bodies, The Mini-Pufts pack a punch. Teamwork makes the dream work with these little guys, who band together to wreak havoc in the Summerville Walmart and jeopardize Mr. Grooberson’s (Paul Rudd) escape from Zuul The Gatekeeper, as well as destroy some important ghostbusting equipment during a rather important finale fight. Though not necessarily dangerous on their own, their chaotic energy and lust for trouble means ignoring them could lead to some pretty terrible situations.

1. Terror Dogs: Zuul the Gatekeeper and Vinz Clortho the Key Master

Gozer the Gozerian's two top servants are dedicated to their master and each other, and are not above using their horrific powers to get what they want; dematerialization, possessing innocent mortals, and transforming into some pretty terrifying creatures, all in the name of servitude. Whatever challenges arise, these two seem to have a way around them. Your original vessel escapes possession? Transform into a horrifying skeletal smoke monster and possess the next young woman you find. Problem solved. Because they function as a team and have the same set of powers, Zuul and Vinz Clortho are being ranked together as a unit; after all, it seems wrong to separate them when all they want to do is be together… by possessing two people and having them perform a sexual rite that will open the portal to their master.

Honorable Mention: Gozer

While not technically a ghost, this eldritch being deserves some recognition. Determination and killer aesthetics, along with the ability to raise an army of ghosts to terrorize the locals, earns Gozer the Gozerian a place on this list. Also, there’s just something about ripping a man in two that cannot be ignored.

Dishonorable Mention: Ivo Shandor

Despite being an actual ghost capable of possession in other Ghostbuster instalments, Shandor (J.K. Simmons) is nothing more than a dead cultist now revived in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He doesn’t even get much time to enjoy his resurrection or the resurrection of Gozer; in the end, Shandor is rather unceremoniously ripped in half by the deity and his dream of ruling side by side with Gozer is destroyed along with him.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in theaters November 19, 2021 in the US and will be available to stream on January 10, 2022.

