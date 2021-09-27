Empire has posted two new photos from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, showcasing the film's young cast and one of the new film's monsters.

The first still features Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), and Podcast (Logan Kim) shining their flashlights while exploring an old farmhouse. The second image features Muncher, basically the modern-day equivalent of Slimer. Muncher has a bluish hue and what appears to be a second set of arms.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies of the 80s. Many of the same people who were responsible for these first two films, including three out of four of the original ghostbusters themselves - Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson - are involved in the project. Sadly, Harold Ramis - who played Dr. Egon Spengler in the original movies - passed away in 2014. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will also see the return of Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver to the franchise.

Given the storyline of Afterlife, it's appropriate that Jason Reitman, son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is inheriting the franchise. Jason Reitman previously directed such films as The Front: Runner, Tully, Young Adult and Thank You For Smoking, and was nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for his work on Up in the Air and Juno.

The plot centers around Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother who's down on her luck and inherits an old farmhouse in Oklahoma. Her two children, Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace) go on an epic adventure of discovery and horror as they unravel the mystery of their grandfather's legacy while trying to stop an apocalyptic explosion of spirits into the living realm.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 19.

