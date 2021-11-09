Power up your proton packs and hop into your jumpsuits, because Collider can exclusively reveal that Sony and IMAX are teaming to host the Ghostbusters fan event of an (after)lifetime. IMAX has announced that they will host a one-night-only IMAX Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event on November 19 in IMAX theaters across the country, featuring a Q&A session with writer and director Jason Reitman.

Attendees of the fan event, held in 20 IMAX theaters across the country, will be able to join a preshow prior to a screening of the film, where they will be able to submit questions for Reitman to answer when he makes an appearance at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to discuss the film and the three hundred-plus easter eggs hidden throughout its two-hour run time.

A livestream of Reitman’s appearance will be broadcast into the 19 other theaters hosting the event, and fans outside of LA will also have the chance to submit questions via the hashtag #IMAXGhostbustersFanEvent on Twitter, which will also make them eligible to win Ghostbusters-themed prizes.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Final Trailer Reveals a Reimagined Slimer, Bill Murray's Return, and More

The announcement comes on the heels of the final trailer for Afterlife, which resurrected classic Ghostbusters creatures for a new era, including Slimer and the Terror Dogs, and gave audiences their final look at the next generation of paranormal investigators — as well as a glimpse at the return of the original, back to busting after more than thirty years. The film is set to serve as a passing of the torch, according to Reitman, and fans young and old will have an opportunity to connect with the world’s greatest ghost hunters and their successors when the fan event streams across the country.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan and starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Carrie Coon, hits theaters and IMAX on November 19. For a list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets for the fan event, visit IMAX’s website or see below:

TCL Chinese Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

AMC Oakbrook 12 (Oak Brook, IL)

AMC NorthPark 15 (Dallas, TX)

AMC Rosedale 14 (Roseville, Minnesota)

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium (Houston, TX)

Santikos Entertainment Palladium (San ANtonio, TX)

Malco Paradiso Cinema (Memphis, TN)

AMC Boston Common 19 (Boston, MA)

AMC Georgetown 14 (Washington, DC)

AMC Aventura 24 (Aventura, FL)

AMC Empire 25 (NY, NY)

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville, Ontario)

Regal Atlantic Station (Atlanta, GA)

Regal UA King Of Prussia (Prussia, PA)

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen (Charlotte, NC)

AMC Mission Valley 20 (San Diego, CA)

AMC Metreon 16 (San Francisco, CA)

Esquire IMAX Theater (Sacramento, CA)

Regal Irvine Spectrum (Irvine, CA)

Regal Thornton Place (Seattle, WA)

'The Last Son' Trailer Reveals Colson Baker's Action-Packed Western Flick 'The Last Son' premieres in theaters and On-Demand December 10.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email