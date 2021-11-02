Also, a new clip shows a ghost getting away from to Paul Rudd.

A new IMAX poster for Ghostbusters: Afterlife promises the new generation will have to face some giant menaces. Published by CBR, the new poster shows the new ghostbusters inside the Ecto-1 car, firing proton beams towards an enormous poltergeist that’s just outside of the frame.

Besides the poster, Fandango also got access to a new clip to promote the IMAX screenings of the film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II. The film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the children discover their grandfather worked with the original Ghostbusters team. While we don’t know which Ghostbuster will be the kids’ grandfathers, Afterlife features many familiar faces reprising their original roles, such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Forming the new generation of Ghostbusters, we also have Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts. It’s worth noticing that the new clip shows Rudd trying to use a car’s battery to charge up a Cointament Unity, which, of course, results in the unwanted release of a ghost. That means the new generation will probably make a few mistakes while learning how to handle those dangerous spirits. The clip also shows the moment that Wolfhard has the confirmation his grandfather was indeed a Ghostbuster.

Director Jason Reitman previously stated that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is all about passing the torch to a younger generation. That’s true also behind the cameras, as Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, directed the two original films and is coming back as a producer for Afterlife. Reitman (son), who co-wrote the script together with Gil Kenan, has directed 2018’s Tully and The Front Runner, also receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Director for 2007’s Juno and 2009’s Up in the Air.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to theaters on November 18. Check out the new clip and poster for Ghostbusters: Afterlife below.

Here’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife official synopsis:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

