A new exclusive making-of video gives us a peek into the supernatural task of making Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Featuring members of the cast and crew, the exclusive video discusses what made the original film so iconic, and how they tried to capture the same magic for the sequel.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is a direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, is all about passing the torch to a younger generation. That’s true also behind the cameras, as director Jason Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, helmed the two original films and came back as a producer for Afterlife. In the new video, Reitman (son) says he’s always “seen the original Ghostbusters as kind of mythical characters.” So, when he decided to take over the franchise his father helped to build, Reitman (son) felt the pressure of making justice to a group of characters so beloved by fans. As the director puts it, “I couldn’t possibly imagine directing them [the original cast].” Even so, Reitman (son) moved on with the project and after “becoming a kid again” when the original cast first set foot on set, he got to find his “adult voice to say ‘Action!’”

Besides directing, Reitman (son) also co-wrote the script of Ghostbusters: Afterlife together with Gil Kenan. In the new video, Kenan also talks about how his “eyes lit up” when Reitman (son) revealed he was thinking about Ghostbusters and where those characters would be after the two first movies. Kenan also remembers how this early meeting was important because it allowed Reitman (son) to “confront the legacy” created by his father.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the children discover their grandfather worked with the original Ghostbusters team. Since the sequel is deeply connected to the original movies, we have many returning faces, such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Forming the new generation of Ghostbusters, we also have Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts.

After scaring up $176 million in the box office, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released on Digital yesterday, January 4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022. The movie will also be available in the Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection set, which also includes Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and a lot of spooky extras.

