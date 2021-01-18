A new image from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife has arrived, perhaps to remind us that this movie is finally coming out in 2021. Once upon a time, director Jason Reitman's direct follow-up to 1989's Ghostbusters II was scheduled for release all the way back in July 2020. Then, the industry-wide COVID-related upheaval resulted in Afterlife getting bumped to a March 2021 release date before settling on (for now) a June 2021 theatrical release. With all of the scheduling sorted (again, for now), it seems like Sony Pictures is resuming its promotional plans for the new Ghostbusters movie.

On Monday morning, Empire magazine released a new image from Afterlife featuring its three young stars: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and newcomer Logan Kim. As revealed in the first Afterlife trailer — which debuted all the way back in December 2019 — we see the trio of young heroes suited up and ready to go. It also looks like they're hanging out in the Ecto-1, which was also revealed to be making a comeback in Afterlife per the first trailer. In Afterlife, Wolfhard and Grace will play Trevor and Phoebe, siblings who move back into their grandfather's house with their mom. As it turns out, their grandfather has a connection to the original Ghostbusters team and, when a new threat arises, Trevor and Phoebe will answer the call, just like their forbears. Joining the brother and sister on the adventure of a lifetime is Kim's character, who will play one of Phoebe's schoolmates.

Image via Sony Pictures

In addition to Wolfhard, Grace, and Kim, Afterlife's cast members include Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. Also joining in the fun will be the majority of the original Ghostbusters cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray. Afterlife is both directed and co-written by Reitman. Also credited as a co-writer on the legacy sequel is Gil Kenan (Monster House, 2015's Poltergeist).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to arrive on June 11. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar so you can get updated on your most anticipated new movies of the year.

