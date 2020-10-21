‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Gets New Release Date (Again)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the legacy sequel from Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, has just been given a new release date (again). The hotly anticipated entry in the franchise (especially if you’ve been repeatedly watching the original, which seems like it is on Freeform every day this month) will now debut in theaters on June 11, 2021 (it was previously earmarked for March 3, 2021). In the words of ghosts everywhere: Boo!

This new Ghostbusters entry stars Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard who move with their single mother (Carrie Coon) into their late grandfather’s dilapidated farmhouse in rural Oklahoma. (We’re guessing the dead grandfather is Harold Ramis’ Ego Spengler.) From there, things get considerably weirder, and guided by their teacher (Paul Rudd) uncover some supernatural secrets. Most of the original cast (including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts) alongside new cast members J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts. The screenplay was written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan and is produced by Reitman senior. And true to its status as a true legacy player, the new release date is the same weekend that the original film opened.

We ain’t afraid of no ghost and we cannot wait for the new movie.