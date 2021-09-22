Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally hitting theaters this fall after a series of COVID-19 related delays, and to ramp up the excitement for the highly-anticipated sequel, Columbia Pictures is bringing Halloween to town early, with two new posters showing off a refurbished Ecto-1 and the kids who put their hearts and minds into saving the world.

The first, featuring the iconic Ghostbusters logo, highlights star Paul Rudd in all of his unageing glory, and Finn Wolfhard, now no longer the boy he was when he began Stranger Things, but just as knee-deep in science-fiction adventures as ever. The two, along with Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, and Celeste O’Connor, stand around the rusted car in the middle of a cornfield, as an eerie blue-green storm brews above them. Grace’s Phoebe carries a mobile proton pack, used by the original Ghostbusters to capture spirits, while Wolfhard’s Trevor carries one on his back.

The second, far more focused on the destruction brought to the small Midwestern town Trevor and Phoebe move to, sees the group still gathered around Ecto-1, this time with their backs turned, looking up at the same blue-green storm that is now spitting colorful lightning down on the tiny town of Summerville. An image eerily similar to the third act climax of the original Ghostbusters film, only this time, there aren’t any professionals around. (If you could call the Ghostbusters that).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, originally scheduled for release in July of 2020, is finally making its debut this fall, taking over the Thanksgiving release spot originally occupied by Top Gun: Maverick. (Paramount made the decision to push back all its upcoming releases to the summer of 2022). Avoiding competition with Marvel’s Eternals, the direct sequel to the Ghostbusters films is sure to spark the best kind of nostalgia in theatergoers, welcoming them back to the movies after so long away.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Carrie Coon, and sees the return of original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. Directed by Jason Reitman, who co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan, the film premieres exclusively in theaters on November 19. Check out the new posters below:

