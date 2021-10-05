Reebok has revealed a brand new collection of sneakers that draw inspiration from the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Reebok has once again collaborated with Sony Pictures to create five different sets of sneakers Their first Ghostbusters collection was the Ghost Smashers sneakers that were released last year in October 2020. Those shoes drew heavily from the original 1984 film and its 1989 sequel while this new collection takes from both the originals as well as the soon to be released latest entry in the series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

This is not the first time that Reebok has partnered with film studios to make shoes based on popular blockbusters as they did something similar with properties such as Jurassic Park and Alien.

Footwear featured in the collection includes the Ecto Boot, which gives a modern spin on the Reebok’s OG Pump shoe from the ’80s. The shoe takes inspiration from the series' famous proton backs and comes in a number of different sizes, ranging from kids to adults. The Zig Kinetica puts the new ghost from the upcoming film, who is named Muncher, front and center on its design as they are meant to emulate the look of the hungry ghost. The shoe is also available in adult, kids, preschool and toddler sizing.

Also included in the collection are the Zig Kinetica Kids set. The Mini-Pufts, a smaller version of the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the 1984 classic and who are seen in the trailer for the upcoming film, make an appearance on this kids’ silhouette that features the white, red and black color scheme with a pack of Mini-Pufts fighting one another. Available in kids, preschool and toddler sizing.

The Instapump Fury is based on the psycho-reactive slime from Ghostbusters II and features a semi-translucent gel print across the upper to create the look of slime and the text “PROOF OF A GHOSTLY ENCOUNTER” on the heel clip. Available in adult and toddler sizing. Finally, there is the Answer IV. Remember the Terror Dogs from the ending of the first Ghostbusters? Well, now you can put them on your feet with the Answer IV. They have a number of Hidden details that are all inspired by these hellish creatures from the franchise. Available in adult sizing only.

The Reebok x Ghostbusters collection will be available on October 13 for Reebok Unlocked members and will be available for everyone on October 15, you can pre-order here. After numerous delays due to COVID-19, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to premiere in theaters on November 19.

