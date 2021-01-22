No Time to Die isn’t the only Sony Pictures movie having its release date shifted to the fall of 2021. The studio also announced that Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the highly anticipated sequel that was originally due to hit theaters in July 2020 and was then delayed to June 2021, will now hit theaters on November 11, 2021. Which appears to be where a majority of this year’s blockbusters are moving.

Studios were hopeful that we would be approaching some kind of new normal this year in terms of vaccination rates and the coronavirus, but some aren’t as bullish on this summer as they once were. A few major films got pushed out of this summer and into the latter portion of this year, and I expect Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t be the last.

The film hails from writer/director Jason Reitman and is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. The story follows a family who moves to a small Oklahoma town, only to discover their own connection to the Ghostbusters legacy runs deep and is directly tied to their grandfather. Carrie Coon leads an ensemble that includes McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd, with all the original Ghostbusters also poised to have cameos.

As of right now, Black Widow and F9 are still slated to be released in May, but I would not be surprised to see one or both of those major blockbusters shift as it’s become clear it will be well into the summer before a majority of the population is vaccinated and ready to safely return to the movies.

Catch up with our 2021 release calendar to see where things currently stand.

Share Share Tweet Email

Searchlight Sets Release Dates for ‘Antlers,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ But where is 'The French Dispatch'?