Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

We still have a couple of months before Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters, but Sony Pictures already screened the movie as part of the CinemaCon event, giving critics and journalists an early look at the anticipated reboot/sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in theaters on November 11 after many delays.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we follow a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, and the kids soon discover their grandfather's secret past with the original Ghostbusters team. The film will act as a sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, and it also stars familiar faces including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. New cast members include Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts.

Jason Reitman is taking the reins from his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two Ghostbusters films. The film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Breakdown: Cameos, Gozer References, and More Explained

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally scheduled for release on July 10, 2020, but was pushed to March 2021, then to June. After several delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally comes to theaters on November 11.

With the reboot/sequel getting ready to be unleashed upon fans, it's time to find out who the critics called, and also what they thought. Does Ghostbusters: Afterlife deliver the goods? Is the fan service too on the nose? How are the cameos? Are the new characters interesting? Or is this dead on arrival? Check out some of the early reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

It seems critics agree that the film is not only a good trip down memory lane, but a good movie in and of itself.

So the movie hits all the nostalgia notes, but does the movie deliver for newcomers not familiar with the franchise? How is the actual story?

And lastly, here is Ben Mekler's obligatory fake reaction.

Share Share Tweet Email

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher in 'The Church of Living Dangerously' Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar for co-writing 'The Big Short,' will adapt David Kushner's Vanity Fair article.

Read Next