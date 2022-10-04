It’s official! Mckenna Grace will be charging up her Proton Pack and taking on more vengeful spirits in the upcoming untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The confirmation came from the actress herself via an interview with Comic Book during which she was discussing both the Afterlife follow up as well as her next project, Peacock’s dramatized true-crime series, Friend of the Family.

Her Afterlife reveal came while speaking about how she was “constantly pressuring” the film’s director, Jason Reitman, for more information about what the sequel’s plot will be. “I literally have no ounce of a clue what the story is,” McKenna said, not even knowing what to expect from her character Phoebe. Although she may not be in the know when it comes to the plot points, McKenna is thrilled to be returning to the Ghostbusters fold. “I’m just excited to do a second one,” she says, “I’m just excited to be Phoebe.”

While it may not be a wealth of information, just knowing that Grace will again be starring in the latest installment is music to our ears. Sony revealed that an Afterlife sequel was in the works back in June and that it will be moving the film’s family, the Spenglers, to New York City, where the franchise began all those decades ago. Along with the sequel’s announcement, fans have also recently found out that there will be many more Ghostbusters stories coming down the pipe with several projects, including a Ghostbusters 5, lined up.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduced audiences to an entirely new - and younger - cast of characters. The film followed a mother (Carrie Coon) and her children (Finn Wolfhard and Grace) as they left their lives behind to move into an old family house in Oklahoma. It’s there that the kids uncover the truth about their family - that their grandfather was a member of the Ghostbusters. As they dive further into their grandfather’s background, the children are swept up into the family business and soon find themselves busting some ghosts of their own. An homage to the late Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler in the original films, the feature also boasted a lineup of legacy characters portrayed by actors including Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

While we still have over a year to wait for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with the film not set for a release until December 2023, Grace’s nonchalant announcement of her involvement in the production is very promising. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing from more of the stars soon as they move towards the early days of filming. You can check out an interview with Grace below where she dishes on finding massive success by the time she was just 15-years-old.