Two years after the Ghostbusters franchise was resurrected with the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, everyone's favorite ghost hunters and the rest of the Spengler family are set to return with an all-new fifth installment, tentatively titled Ghostbusters: Firehouse.

Following the trend of legacy sequels and "requels", Sony decided to make a more direct follow-up to Ghostbusters II with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Ivan Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, the official third film in the main Ghostbusters series has generally been the best-received sequel in the series, with fans and critics alike loving the characters both new and familiar and praising the movie as a heartwarming tribute to the late Harold Ramis. When Egon's grandchildren and the rest of the Ghostbusters defeated Gozer (Olivia Wilde) for a second time, only one question remained for those sitting in the audience - where will we see the Ghostbusters next?

The answer is the temporarily titled Ghostbusters: Firehouse, which will continue the story where Ghostbusters: Afterlife left off. To find out more about the upcoming movie's returning cast, new director, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Ghostbusters: Firehouse.

What Is the Background Behind the Ghostbusters Franchise?

It's somewhat remarkable that the Ghostbusters series was almost always destined to be a smaller cult classic, yet proved to be the start of a smash-hit franchise. Things didn't start out so great for the original 1984 film, with the first entry only making about half of its budget in its opening weekend. By today's standards, a poor opening weekend is the kiss of death for movies, as that's typically the time when most blockbusters make the most of their money. Yet, Ghostbusters proved to be an underdog story outside the film itself, ultimately grossing over $200 million USD, a total that surpassed the film's budget seven times over. The reason? Audiences fell in love with director Ivan Reitman's fantastical ghostly vision of New York as well as the instantly likable characters of the wise-cracking Peter (Bill Murray), the enthusiastic Ray (Dan Aykroyd), the genius Egon (Harold Ramis), and the practical Winston (Ernie Hudson).

Lightning didn't quite strike twice five years later with the film's sequel, Ghostbusters II - a solid but not stellar sequel that failed to recapture the iconic and memorable feel of its predecessor. That being said, it still made a ton of money and officially marked Ghostbusters as a viable franchise, leading to various animated shows, video games, theme park attractions, and as many probably know, a full remake. Yes, to say that Paul Feig's was controversial would be like saying Slimer likes to eat a little too much. Many likely remember that the 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, became the subject of some pretty toxic discourse on the internet, and while the film does certainly have its fans, the film ultimately underperformed at the box office, and plans for a sequel were ultimately dropped.

Is the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

All the prior Ghostbusters feature films have been released in theaters, and that isn't expected to change with Ghostbusters: Firehouse. As far as streaming goes, the Ghostbusters franchise's parent company of Sony doesn't have its own in-house streaming service, but they do regularly partner with and release its content on Netflix, as they did last year with its tentpole films like The Woman King and Bullet Train. Sony and Netflix also announced in June 2022 that Jason Reitman would be producing a new Ghostbusters animated series for the streaming service as well.

Something strange is set to be in your neighborhood just in time for the holidays, as Ghostbusters: Firehouse is currently slated to release exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.

What Is the Plot of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

Plot details on Ghostbusters: Firehouse has been slim thus far, other than it will be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and potentially will see our heroes return to the iconic firehouse and base of operations of the original team, as evidenced by the working title and the end credits scene of the third film. Jason Reitman did reveal that there is an opportunity that we'll see other characters from Ghostbusters past, such as the main villain of Ghostbusters II, Vigo the Carpathian (Wilhelm von Homburg):

"There is a lot of time and opportunity for Vigo the Carpathian to make his return. Look, are you saying that’s the only painting of Vigo the Carpathian? Maybe, he’s riding a horse in another one, maybe, impaling someone in another one.”

It makes sense that the future villains of the franchise could be familiar faces, as we saw with the return of Gozer and her minions in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Who is Making the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

James Reitman took over directing duties from his father Ivan Reitman to bring Ghostbusters: Afterlife to...well, life. This time though, Reitman will be stepping away from the directing chair to make room for Gil Kenan, the filmmaker with tons of "kids fighting monsters" experience having directed Monster House. Reitman won't be going far though, as he's still attached to co-write and co-produce along with Kenan. Also attached to the film are two members of the original Afterlife crew, including co-producer Jason Blumenfeld (Tully) and cinematographer Eric Steelberg (Juno).

Is There a Trailer for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

At the time of this writing, filming on the fourth entry in the Ghostbusters storyline has only just begun, so it will be a little while until we get our first proper look at what's in store for Phoebe Spangler (McKenna Grace) and the rest of her friends and family. That being said if you do want to get an early behind-the-scenes look at what director Gil Kenan and producer Jason Reitman have in store for this next chapter, the creative team released a photo from the set confirming that filming on the project is officially underway.

Who is Starring in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

Nearly the entire main cast from Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be returning for Ghostbusters: Firehouse. Namely, these include the family of Egon Spangler, including McKenna Grace (Gifted) as Egon's granddaughter, Phoebe, Finn Wolfhard (It) as Egon's grandson, Trevor, and Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) as Egon's daughter, Callie. Also confirmed to return are the kids' school teacher and Callie's potential partner Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Trevor's friend Lucky (Celeste O'Connor). Notably absent is Podcast (Logan Kim) - the only major original character from Afterlife not confirmed to return yet, but it seems likely that he will.

Also, not yet confirmed (but more than likely will be) to return are the legacy characters from the first two films. These of course include Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver, and given how positive the response was to see these characters return, odds are we'll see them again. Fingers crossed this could also be another chance to see Rick Moranis make his big return to the big screen. Ernie Hudson, however, has officially been confirmed to return for the new film.

The sequel will also include several new faces joining the cast, including Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), James Acaster (Cinderella), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep).