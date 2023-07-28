The Big Picture Sony disappoints fans by pushing back the release of the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to March 29, 2024, from its original Christmas release date.

Bustin' ghosts will have to wait until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA get paid fairly. Sony announced a slew of delays to its film slate in the wake of the dual Hollywood union strikes and among them is the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel starring Paul Rudd. Originally slated to release on Christmas this year, the follow-up to the successful 2021 legacy sequel will now pick up the proton packs on Easter, March 29, 2024.

Much of the new Ghostbusters film is being kept in the dark for now, including its official title. It has, however, been constantly mentioned under the name "Firehouse" which references back to the iconic headquarters of the ghost-hunting crew and suggests it'll play a major part in the sequel as it returns to New York. Otherwise, the film will be a direct follow-up to Afterlife following the same cast of characters as they continue busting ghosts as the original crew did before them. The previous film's director Jason Reitman has teased that we'll see the return of some familiar faces in the sequel, including Vigo the Carpathian.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel began filming back in March of this year with Gil Kenan sitting in the director's chair this time around as Reitman steps back as a producer. All the main cast of Afterlife will return with Rudd joined by McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon. Some exciting additions will come to life in the sequel too, with Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind all on board.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Appears to Bring Ghostbusters Back to Its Roots

Everything from the working title to the filming locations suggests a return to the franchise's roots for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. Although not confirmed, that also likely means that the stars of the original films like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts will be returning in some capacity alongside Ernie Hudson who was shown off briefly in the post-credits scene of Afterlife. One actress who's already confirmed she isn't involved is Sigourney Weaver who revealed she wasn't asked to return.

The new Ghostbusters film will haunt theaters on March 29. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the films Sony shifted around during the work stoppage.