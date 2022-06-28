After a post-credit scene and a confirmation earlier this month, the release date for the currently untitled sequel for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been revealed. The follow-up to the latest outing in the beloved film franchise will be hitting theaters on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The confirmation of the release date comes after the sequel was revealed to be on its way back on Ghostbusters Day, June 8. It was revealed on Ghostbusters Day by Afterlife director Jason Reitman that the codename for the upcoming sequel is "FIREHOUSE," of course alluding to the iconic headquarters of the titular team that headed up the 1984 and 1989 classics. It was announced prior to Ghostbusters Day that Ghostbusters would be continuing, but it was this announcement that confirmed it be a sequel to Afterlife. The upcoming film is set to continue the story of the Spengler family with the cast of the 2021 return of the series, which included Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon, expected to return.

The story followed the Spengler family, consisting of Callie (Coon) and her two kids Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace), as they moved to Oklahoma after they inherit the house of Callie's father, Egon Spengler. While exploring the old house, the kids discover that their grandfather worked with the original Ghostbusters team and in the process of learning about his past, become the next generation of Ghostbusters as they take down an other-worldly menace that threatens both their new home and the world. The sequel to the film is set to take place back in the original city that the film franchise started in as the Spengler family returns to Manhattan in New York City.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife made its theatrical debut in November 2021 and is tied closely to the original film both in its story and production as the film's writer-director, Jason Reitman is the son of the series creator, the late Ivan Reitman, who helmed the two original films and came back as a producer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason also wrote the script alongside Gil Kenan. There were also several returning faces from the original two films including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, as well as paying tribute to Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014. The revival of the classic series saw great success, grossing over $200 million at the global box office.

The currently unnamed sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife will premiere in theaters on December 20, 2023.