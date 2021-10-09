Today at New York Comic Con, guests at the Ghostbusters: Afterlife panel were given a big surprise: a secret early screening of the highly-anticipated movie. The panel, which featured director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman also included several members of the film’s cast. But with the reveal that the entire audience of the panel would get to see the film today, naturally, the audience went nuts at the idea, and there’s video to prove it, courtesy of Collider's own Perri Nemiroff.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. It also stars familiar faces including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. New cast members include Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts.

RELATED: First 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Social Reactions Call it the Sequel Fans Have Been Waiting For

Reitman is taking over the franchise from his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two Ghostbusters films. Most recently, Jason Reitman has directed 2018’s Tully and The Front Runner, while he’s received Academy Award nominations for Best Director for 2007’s Juno and 2009’s Up in the Air.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally scheduled for release on July 10, 2020, but after several delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally comes to theaters on November 11. Check out the surprise video below:

Here is the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

KEEP READING: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Posters Show Off the New Crew and a Refurbished Ecto-1

Share Share Tweet Email

'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Trailer Reveals Adult Swim's New Animated Series The series comes to Adult Swim and Crunchyroll this November.

Read Next