It came, it saw, it won the Thursday box office!

The newest installment in the ghost hunting franchise Ghostbusters: Afterlife is making progress towards its projected $28-$35 million opening weekend following its Thursday night premiere, which earned the film $4.5 million. This is already more than the 2016 reboot earned during its Thursday previews, which amounted to $3.4 million.

The fourth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise is set 32 years after the events of the second film. The plot centers around a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) as they move to Oklahoma and discover their grandfather’s legacy. The film also stars Paul Rudd, and sees the return of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. The film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbuster director Ivan Reitman.

Though initially hesitant to pick up the proton pack, Reitman expressed gratitude over directing the newest installment in his father’s franchise. He told Variety,

“I don’t think it’s an accident that I was a kid on the set of ‘Ghostbusters’ and that this is a movie about young people picking up that equipment and seeing how it works. It’s not an accident that I have a 12-year-old daughter, and that the center of this story is a brilliant 12-year-old girl who is a scientist who uses ghost-busting as a way to stop being an outsider and find a way to be a hero.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife still has a long way to go to meet its projected box office both domestically and internationally. With a legacy to follow both on and off the screen, the upcoming holiday will see if the beloved franchise can pull in families once more. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now.

