Ghostbusters: Afterlife is releasing a new line of toys coming out with the anticipated film, which includes a look at both the old and new Ghostbusters. With those toys though, we're getting a deeper look into the sequel movie and what it means for the future of the Ghostbusters franchise as a whole. Some of the toys being released include a Ghostbusters: Aftterlife-themed Clue game, a Ghostbusters Nerf gun, and, the most interesting part, figures of the kids who seem to be taking over for the original Ghostbusters, as well as the original Ghostbusters.

Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will follow Egon's grandkids as they move to a small town but slowly start to realize that there is something strange going on in their new home. With the help of their teacher (played by Paul Rudd), they start to investigate the paranormal happening around them, which means they get to use all the old Ghostbusters gear. The new film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and will see the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

RELATED: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Breakdown: Cameos, Gozer References, and More Explained

The toys look like a perfect match-up for the Reitman movie and an ideal nod to the nostalgia for the franchise that the trailers bring. The figures of the four kids show the kids in the iconic Ghostbusters jumpsuits and all holding their own proton packs. More than that, we get a look at some of the ghosts that we'll see in the film. The Ghostbusters Nerf gun even shoots Stay Puft marshmallow pellets. But maybe most interesting are the figures of three of the original Ghostbusters, played by Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson, each looking older than when we last saw them, yet still clearly not afraid of ghosts, with their jumpsuits and proton packs.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going to be exclusively in theaters this November 11. Check out the Ghostbusters: Afterlife merchandise below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Brings Back Some Familiar Faces

Share Share Tweet Email

Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf The actors join an already stacked lineup of names for Chazelle's drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Read Next