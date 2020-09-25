Get Your Hands on Hasbro’s Replica of Spenglers’ Neutrona Wand From ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Though Ghostbusters: Afterlife may not be arriving until Spring of 2021, you can get your hands on some incredible movie replicas right now. Literally.

The fine folks over at Hasbro sent us a free replica from their Ghostbusters Plasma Series line, specifically Spengler’s Neutrona Wand. While we’ve yet to know just how this ghost-bustin’ device — clearly hand-crafted by the original movie’s Egon Spengler (the late, great Harold Ramis) — will factor into the new movie, it’s fantastic to see the care and attention (and awesome effects) that clearly went into the making of this gadget.

It’ll set you back approximately $99.99 when it hits shelves this fall (links to where you can pick one up follow below), but it’s great to get to see movie tie-in toys before the movie itself arrives. It’s almost like watching a trailer or seeing a clip, acting as an enticing teaser for the full feature film. And once you actually get to pick up Spengler’s Neutrona Wand, click the satisfyingly solid and chunky switches, wrap your hands around the well-worn and cobbled-together grips, and see and hear all the familiar sights and sounds that accompany its function, you’ll wish the movie was out right now. This thing, pun fully intended, is an absolute blast!

The only downside is the somewhat over-simplified instruction manual; the basics are there, but you’ll have to figure out the mechanisms yourself (or watch the video above; sound on, and keep an eye out for one or two uninvited guests…). But this isn’t a cheap knock-off, it’s a solid piece of memorabilia featuring an LED “proton stream”, “rumble feedback via an internal motor”, “premium deco and incredible detailing” that make the Ghostbusters gadget closer to a fan-made work of art than a mass-produced piece of plastic. It’s really impressive. And it’ll make for the perfect addition to your display or cosplay, upcoming Halloween party costume, or just, ya know, when you want to ‘bust some ghosts cuz bustin’ makes you feel good!

Here’s the official product description and key features from Hasbro Pulse, though you can also pick up the replica from retailers like Big Bad Toy Store, GameStop, and Entertainment Earth:

Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? That’s unfortunate, because this Neutrona Wand roleplay item can’t really capture ghosts. We’re not even sure ghosts are real. There, we said it. Real or not, with this Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler’s Neutrona Wand, fans can pretend to suit up as part of the Ghostbusters team and imagine blastin’ all sorts of frightening phantasms and eerie ectoplasmic entities! With premium design and deco, LEDs, authentic sound effects, motorized vibrations intensity adjustment, stream extension with four unique bustin’ modes, and display stand, this Neutrona Wand roleplay item is so much fun it’s scary! The Ghostbusters Plasma Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the Ghostbusters entertainment. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes: wand, adapter, display stand, and instructions.