One month before the film’s November 18th release, Sony Pictures has released a new international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The trailer hints at some of the relationships between its main stars, which include Mckenna Grace of The Handmaid’s Tale, and Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things, as siblings and newly minted ghostbusters Phoebe and Trevor, respectively. Paul Rudd, who plays teacher Mr. Grooberson, is also heavily featured in the trailer, and appears to take on the role of the sympathetic if overburdened authority figure doing what he can to help the kids on their quest to save the world.

Outside of cementing the main cast, the trailer provides teaser shots for some of the tense establishing scenes, tightly choreographed action sequences, and comedic moments the movie promises. The first fifteen seconds of the trailer are packed with information, with footage cutting from a vintage truck suddenly into a cornfield in the middle of the night to a car rolling slowly past a tin signpost spray-painted with the words “THIS IS HOW IT ENDS” and up a long driveway towards a rustic farmhouse. One scene shows the kids uncovering something in a mining well, only to gasp in surprise by a flash of glowing orange energy which shoots up from the ground and off to locations unknown.

Another scene expands on the first trailer’s epic car-chase scene, featuring Trevor at the wheel of the iconic Ecto-1, racing through the streets of the movie’s small Oklahoma town as the kids attempt to catch Muncher, a Slimer look alike. Two clips featuring Mr. Grooberson call back to the original 1984 film, with the teacher being swarmed by a flock of miniature Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men in one, and being chased by a familiar-looking hound in the other.

Unlike the previous trailer, which featured brief yet memorable appearances and callbacks to the original cast and characters, this trailer seems to focus more squarely on the new generation of ghostbusters who have picked up the torch. The most direct reference to the original installment of the series comes by way of Mr. Grooberson, who picks up the Ghost Trap and breathlessly comments “This thing is real?” His delivery seems to imply that the Ghostbusters, in-universe, have faded into obscure legend by the time this movie takes place.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to theaters on November 18. Check out the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife below.

