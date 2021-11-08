The film will scare its way into theaters just in time for Thanksgiving.

Break out those protons packs, because the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has arrived. Sony has released the final bit of footage prior to the release of the upcoming sequel on November 19, highlighting new aspects of the classic paranormal story as Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon take over as the heads of the world’s most famous paranormal investigative story.

This new trailer gives fans a glimpse at some of the classic Ghostbusters creatures returning to haunt the franchise’s new protagonists, including a look at a reimagined Slimer and more footage of the tiny Stay Puft marshmallow men that confuse and delight Paul Rudd’s Chad Grooberson. Also returning, visible for the first time in new footage, are the Terror Dogs, the vicious hellhounds that appeared as minions of Gozer in the first Ghostbusters film and now arrive to, apparently, chase Chad through the wreckage of a rural Walmart.

We see for the first time that these creatures have been summoned as a result of something that Egon Spengler (originally played by the late Harold Ramis) had been trying to prevent — the accidental opening of a gate to hell, not dissimilar to the ending of Ghostbusters. Fans also discover that it is Phoebe (Grace) who calls up the mysterious Raymond Stantz (Dan Akroyd), whose voice could be heard in prior trailers, and are treated to the briefest clip of the original Ghostbusters returning to help her out, with the voice of Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman asking, “Have you missed us?”

To what extent the original Ghostbusters — also including Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddmore and Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett — will feature in the film is anyone’s guess, but with the return of some of the franchise’s most iconic monsters, and an all-new team to take them on, longtime fans can certainly count on this Thanksgiving being one to remember.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, also starring Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Annie Potts, premieres exclusively in theaters on November 19. Check out the brand new trailer below:

