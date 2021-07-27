With Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally coming out in November after several delays, the highly anticipated sequel has received a new trailer, which director/co-director Jason Reitman stated on Twitter is in the “Top 3 for trailers of my own movies.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will act as a sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team.

Reitman is taking the reins from his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two Ghostbusters films. Most recently, Jason Reitman has directed 2018’s Tully and The Front Runner, while he’s received Academy Award nominations for Best Director for 2007’s Juno and 2009’s Up in the Air.

Image via Sony

RELATED: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Featurette Shows the Passing of the Proton Pack Behind and In Front of the Cameras

In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally scheduled for release on July 10, 2020, but was pushed to March 2021, then to June. After several delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally comes to theaters on November 11. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife below.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

KEEP READING: Bill Murray Reacts to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mini-Stay-Pufts Scene

Share Share Tweet Email

'Lucifer' Season 6 Release Date Revealed With a Devilish Trailer The final season premiers on September 10.

Read Next