The Ghostbusters franchise is set to continue with an animated movie. According to Deadline, Sony is looking to expand on the series with an animated title. Netflix is working alongside the studio to bring the next story from this universe to fans from all over the world. The premise for the animated Ghostbusters movie remains under wraps, but even if the studio wants to keep secrets regarding the next installment of the franchise, it's been reported that Kris Pearn has been hired to direct the new story. No release window was given for the animated Ghostbusters movie.

The next Ghostbusters story is in good hands. Before boarding the franchise that began with the beloved classic directed by Ivan Reitman, Kris Pearn worked on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Willoughbys. The animated comedy based on the book written by Lois Lowry proved that Pearn is ready to tackle what Sony is preparing for their emblematic property. Considering how Netflix is working on the new animated Ghostbusters movie, this certainly calls back to the glory days of the series. Many fans may remember the classic animated series The Real Ghostbusters, which was a massive beloved hit when it aired.

The Ghostbusters franchise began with the team that included Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). The success of the family-friendly adventure led to the development of multiple sequels and television series, quickly turning Ghostbusters into a very recognizable brand. The legacy of the series will continue with the animated story Netflix and Sony are currently working on.

Recent 'Ghostbusters' Adventures

Close

Decades after the first Ghostbusters movie took over the world, recent installments of the franchise have taken the time to introduce new characters to carry on the legacy of the original team. The latest adventure in the series, this year's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, earned $200 million at the global box office. While that doesn't sound as successful as previous installments of the franchise, Sony is hard at work when it comes to breathing new life into the pop culture juggernaut. The animated movie isn't the only Ghostbusters story that the studio is currently working on, as Netflix is also developing an animated television series set in the franchise. Time will tell if the television show or this new animated film will be released first.

A release date for the animated Ghostbusters movie hasn't been set by Sony and Netflix. However, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Netflix