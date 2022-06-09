One of cinema’s most famous questions, “who you gonna call?” has just gotten a broader answer. Back in the mid-80s, you could only count on a small group of Ghostbusters to take care of your paranormal problems. But after the 2016 remake and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we’re getting a new set of characters that aren’t afraid of no ghosts to join the party: a new Ghostbusters animated feature film was announced today in celebration of Ghostbusters day, commemorating the date that the first film was released in 1984.

A new movie had already been teased by Sony chairman Tom Rothman back in May. In an interview, the studio boss confirmed not only that Ghostbusters 5 was in active development, but suggested that the franchise universe would soon be expanding. Well, now we know at least a portion of the extent of that expansion.

In addition to the new animated series announced this morning for Netflix, the franchise shared plans for an animated feature with all new characters and a new perspective. Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski are attached to helm the new movie written by Brenda Hsueh for Sony Animation.

Details of the new Ghostbusters movie are still being kept under wraps, but it’s safe to say that the story will follow a group of people who chase after and imprison supernatural threats. As we know, however, an expanded universe opens a lot of possibilities for the franchise, including a team-up in future installments. Maybe even the return of Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones? While the new film is set to feature new characters, we'd love to see these Ghostbusters again. Come on, you know they deserve another shot.

Ghostbusters first premiered in 1984 and it starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. The action-comedy quickly became a box office hit, grossing almost $300 million against a $30 million budget. It spawned a sequel and a reboot, as well as a late threequel that premiered in 2021 and also performed well in theaters.

Sony is yet to reveal further details for the new Ghostbusters movie, including cast, director, and release window. Check out the announcement tweet from the official Ghostbusters Twitter account down below.