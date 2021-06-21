For those Ghostbusters fans who want to pay tribute to their favorite franchise, vintage-style, get ready — LA-based design house Vixen by Micheline Pitt is announcing the launch of an all-new officially licensed clothing and accessories collection in celebration of the much-beloved paranormal investigating team.

The collection, which launches today on MichelinePitt.com, includes dresses, skirts, shirts, and bags featuring and inspired by the Ghostbusters rogues gallery of ghostly foes — like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, Slimer, Gozer, the Terror Dogs, and more, along with the forever-iconic Ghostbusters franchise logo.

RELATED: New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Image Teases Our Next Team of Heroes

“Being a kid of the 80’s, I grew up watching the original Ghostbusters film religiously. Like anyone who watched this movie, I wanted to be a Ghostbuster. I definitely pretended to be Venkman on too many occasions growing up while playing with my vintage proton pack," said Pitt in an official press statement. "Being a female fan of this film franchise, it was really important to me to make items for other female fans like myself, while also having everything else be unisex for all Ghostbusters film fans."

From swing dresses and skirts to button-ups, and more, those who want to represent their fondness for Ghostbusters in a classic style emblematic of the era in which the movies first premiered are in luck — but if you're looking to round out your collection with a fun new t-shirt or sweatshirt or even a 3D cross-body bag bearing the Ghostbusters or Stay-Puft logos, those are also available as part of Vixen's new licensed line.

You can preview some new images of the collection below. Vixen by Micheline Pitt's official Ghostbusters collection will be available for order starting at 7 p.m. EST on the MichelinePitt.com website.

KEEP READING: The Best Halloween Movies for Kids and Families

Share Share Tweet Email

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall Will Star in Comedy From 'Borat' Writer This is one of the latest pieces of news from the Virtual Cannes Market.

Read Next