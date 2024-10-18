Everybody can relax, we found the car, but it may not be around for long. Collider is excited to share an exclusive look at Hasbro's newest crowdfunded project - a Ghostbusters 40th anniversary Plasma Series Ecto-1 set featuring a 6-inch scale model of the iconic movie vehicle first driven by Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) in 1984. The package is filled with goodies related to the group of professional Proton Pack wielders and comes in a base and deluxe model with extra customizable features to honor the franchise. Starting today, backers can begin placing orders with the toy company to bring this premium collectible to life and even secure some extra features for everyone who buys in.

Recreated in stunning detail, the Ecto-1 model is specifically based on how the vehicle appeared in the 1984 comedy classic, featuring working lights and that iconic, annoying siren. It comes in at 22.5 inches in length, paired with a sheet of decals, four hubcaps from that year, and a removable rolling gurney to ensure it has every part it needs to replicate the ragtag bunch's ragtag mode of transportation. Additionally, packed in every set is a pair of iconic ghost figures to drive to in the car - the chilling library ghost and the franchise favorite Slimer - complete with stands for display purposes and two library book accessories for the ghouls to toss around. All of this together won't be cheap at $324.99 USD, but it's a bit better than the $4,800 Ray paid for the actual car and all of its defects.

For those willing to spend at the higher $399.99 price point, the deluxe pack throws in a ton of extra accessories to give the Ecto-1 an upgrade. Ghostbusters II in 1989 brought the team back into business and their car got a tune-up in the process, becoming the Ecto-1A. The pricier set includes a full conversion kit with a roof, rear bumper and license plate, and another decal sheet, along with other accessories like a toaster, a hot beverage thermal mug, and a free balloon for the kids paying homage to memorable moments throughout the Ghostbusters' rise back to glory. The biggest addition to the pack, however, is four Plasma Series figures of the four goofy ghoul hunters dressed in their new gray jumpsuits and paired with Proton Pack accessories, including streams for when desperate times call for desperate measures, along with two Ecto-Charger Pack accessories and two Ecto-plasm stream add-ons. On top of everything in this combined celebration of the first two films, all backers at either level can secure an extra figure of the unofficial fifth Ghostbuster, Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), kitted out with a Proton Pack and other ghost-hunting accessories if the project reaches its 12,000-backer goal within two weeks.

2024 Is a Massive Year for the 'Ghostbusters'