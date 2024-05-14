The Big Picture Rick Moranis declined to return for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire despite being offered more money than Ernie Hudson.

Moranis has expressed interest in returning to screen acting for the right role but has been focused on raising his children.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses more on a new generation of ghost hunters, with the original team making cameo appearances.

The recent Ghostbusters sequels called the world-famous ghost hunters back into action, but one star from the original two films has been noticeably absent. This hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, and it appears that those behind the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have noticed as well. In particular, Winston Zeddmore himself, Ernie Hudson, has recently explained why this actor didn't appear, while still hoping that they can get this comedic icon involved again in the near future.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Ernie Hudson confirms that comedy legend Rick Moranis was asked to return for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, but ultimately declined:

"Yeah, because Rick is such an important part of the success of all of this. I think everybody understands that and agrees with that. I don't know why. I haven't had a personal conversation. I talked to Ivan Reitman before he transitioned, who I know had spent a lot of time trying to convince Rick. I know that the other guys have talked to him, and I'm not sure why. He just said no. I know they offered him more money than they offered me. And if I thought going to his house would make a difference, I'd be there. Because I'd love to see [him]. And not just in Ghostbusters, but I just think he's an amazing talent. I would love to see him working, but obviously, it was a personal choice. [Maybe] if they did a country western album or something, but I don't know. I'd love to see him back if there was any possible way, you know?"

The revelation that Moranis was being offered a higher salary than a mainline star like Hudson is surprising (and a shame given no character has been sidelined more than Winston Zeddmore), especially since Moranis' appearance would have likely been a cameo. While the original Ghostbusters do have more of a presence in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire than they did in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, they still ultimately do feel like cameo appearances, with the films instead focusing more on Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) and her family. Moranis himself even confirmed in a 2015 interview that the reason he didn't make his big return to filmmaking through Ghostbusters: Afterlife was because a minor cameo role made "no sense" to him.

Rick Moranis Still Wants to Return to Screen Acting, But Only for the Right Role

It's been quite some time since we've seen the star of Spaceballs and Little Shop of Horrors on-screen, and that's for good reason. As many fans likely know, Rick Moranis started to step away from acting following the tragic passing of his wife, so he could prioritize raising his children. While he's never fully retired, Moranis has instead focused on occasional voice-over roles and pursuing a music career.

Moranis has largely been out of the public eye ever since, save for a few minute examples like an appearance in an ad for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile. However, in that same 2015 interview, Moranis seemed growing more and more interested in getting back into screen acting. It looked like we'd finally get the chance when Moranis was confirmed to star in a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot from Josh Gad, but that project was sadly put on ice during the global pandemic.

