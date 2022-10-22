Vacasa is calling all Ghostbusters fans to help them out with something strange in the Portland neighborhood. The vacation rental company has teamed up with Sony to open up a firehouse getaway built for rookie Ghostbusters packed with all the equipment one needs to answer the call, including an Ecto-1. If you ain't afraid of no ghosts, it may be the perfect Halloween getaway to enjoy some rest and relaxation while toying around with some of Egon's (Harold Ramis) gadgets.

While the firehouse isn't in New York like in the film, Vacasa put in the work to turn this old-school three-story Portland, Oregon firehouse into a spitting image of the Ghostbusters' base of operations. In terms of individual rooms, it comes complete with a ghost facility room and a dark room, perfect for running photos through a spectral analyzer. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom firehouse also comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a bay where the Ecto-1 is stored, waiting to be deployed at a moment's notice. Fans will also notice the desk of the Ghostbusters' secretary Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) complete with a working old-school phone for taking calls. Upstairs are the testing rooms, but the draw for guests will be the rec room, filled with arcade cabinets, a pool table, and more.

Where the Ghostbusters rental really shines is in its little details. So many of the classic gadgets from the film will be available to guests including smoking Ghost Traps, a P.K.E. Meter, Proton Packs, an Aura Video-Analyzer, and even an Ecto-Containment Unit. Vacasa has also supplied some spare Ghostbusters suits, so guests can look the part while enjoying their stay. Even the snacks are themed after the film, with bags full of Ray Stantz's (Dan Aykroyd) favorite Stay Puft Marshmallows and cheezy crackers to sate your hunger (or that of any gluttonous green ghosts). Rounding it all out is a slew of nods to the original film and its sequel with one particularly haunting easter egg being a large painting of Vigo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters 2.

Vacasa's no stranger to crafting these pop-culture-themed getaways. In celebration of Christmas, they offered an opportunity to sleep in the Grinch's cave. With Ghostbusters, they hit on the perfect franchise for Halloween. Starring Ramis and Aykroyd alongside Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and Potts, the original film is iconic for its mix of comedy courtesy of its legendary stars with a tinge of horror. Despite a merely ok sequel and a highly controversial reboot in 2016, the franchise remains in the public consciousness and even earned itself another well-received, nostalgic sequel in Ghostbusters: Afterlife which itself is due for a sequel in December 2023.

The budget-friendly Ghostbusters getaway comes in at a shockingly reasonable $19.84 a night (not including tax), a nod to the release year of the classic film. Better yet, that money goes to a good place as Vacasa will make a donation to the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association for whoever stays in the firehouse. It's sold out now, but the lucky guests will enjoy a three-night stay, lasting from October 28 to 31.

Explore Vacasa's Ghostbusters rental for yourself on their official website.