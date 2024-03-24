Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

The Big Picture Ghostbusters films should turn to more horror elements in order to stay fresh and interesting.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's antagonist, Garraka, is a standout villain in the franchise for his fear-inducing nature. Unfortunately, the film doesn't utilize the villain's natural horror elements to its advantage.

While Frozen Empire could have better embraced horror, it is still a step in the right direction for the popular franchise.

"Who you gonna call?" Everyone knows the famous line from Ghostbusters, and we all know that we'd likely call these wacky scientists if we ever had a ghost problem of our own. But despite the franchise's distinct place in the 1980s comedy sphere, the truth is that Ghostbusters, and therefore the existence of ghosts and other demon spirits, is actually a scary concept. Forty years later, the latest installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, had the opportunity to finally lean into the terror that a real interdimensional being would bring –– it just didn't lean in hard enough.

What Horror Could Bring to the Ghostbusters Franchise

With a cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, the original Ghostbusters was never going to be a straight-up horror movie (even if the campiness of '80s horror isn't all that scary by today's standards). Following a band of pseudo-scientists as they seek to prove the existence of ghosts, only to turn their theories into a profitable business model, is a novel (and hilarious) idea. A concept like that is certainly primed for comedy, and so it's no wonder that director Ivan Reitman went in that direction. After all, comedy was the filmmaker's forte. Ghostbusters as a straight-up horror flick would never have landed the same way, and while it might've become a cult favorite down the line, the magic of the original would've been lost.

But still, the concept that ghosts and demons would wander New York City like any other pest or sewer gator is a terrifying one, even in a world like Ghostbusters heightened by physical comedy. After all, the Zuul-possessed Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) would've come off as a lot scarier had Bill Murray's Peter Venkman not reacted in such a Bill Murray kind of way. And while there are a few moments in the original Ghostbusters that do rely on a few quick jump scares (such as Dana getting thrown into her interdimensional refrigerator), the movie is heavier on comedy than anything else –– and we love Ghostbusters for that! But now having done the Gozer thing twice, it's time for the franchise to step it up a notch if it wants to stay fresh and interesting.

This isn't to say that Ghostbusters needs to become a horror movie franchise — far from it. At its core, this story is a supernatural comedy, and it should remain that way, but just as the original had some freaky moments, modern installments might do well to lean a bit further into the horror that is "ghosts walking among us," something that wouldn't be handled with nearly as little enthusiasm as it seems to be in the film. With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the film series had the perfect in to push the story there. Only, they didn't really take it.

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Should've Leaned Into Horror More

Close

Though most of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a comedy-drama that deals with the concepts of belonging, growing up, responsibility, and dashed pride, all under the backdrop of an unseen otherworldly threat, the back half of the film takes some creepy turns. For starters, when Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) accidentally becomes responsible for the release of the interdimensional god of fear known as Garraka, things immediately get spooky. The demon hides in the shadows with glowing eyes reminiscent of the final act of The Nun II, and it feels almost like Frozen Empire is about to turn into a horror movie for the third act. And then it doesn't.

Not that we wanted it to exactly, but when the entire point of your villain is that people literally freeze to death in fear, well, that implies a level of terror never before seen in Ghostbusters. In many ways, Frozen Empire feels like a legacy sequel to The Real Ghostbusters animated series in the same way that its predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was for the original 1984 feature. In step with that, Frozen Empire plays everything pretty cool, with our heroes staring down their latest supernatural foe with the same level of confidence they have every other time. Even though their proton packs don't work so well against him, they never seem terrified beyond belief, despite what the trailers for the film seemed to imply.

No doubt, there are still some genuinely freaky moments with Garraka that show his threat and presence in a powerful and creepy way, but it all falls short of the genuine thrills that make supernatural antagonists like these so great to watch. Frankly, some scenes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were scarier than anything we got from this demon in the new Ghostbusters, as was the recent A Haunting in Venice, which billed itself as a horror movie despite being nothing more than a murder mystery with some spiritual undertones. We wanted more from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and maybe in the future, the franchise will decide to give it to us.

Garraka Is the Ghostbusters Villain We've All Been Waiting For

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the latest Ghostbusters film is getting some pretty mixed reviews up front, the one thing that it gets absolutely right is its villain. No, the flick didn't lean into the horror genre as closely as this creature would've allowed, but that's the fault of the film, not the monster himself. Garraka is unlike any live-action Ghostbusters villain we've seen thus far. While Gozer is great, and we all love Zuul and Vinz Clortho, Garraka is the living embodiment of fear and proves himself a genuine threat from the get-go, encasing all of New York City in an arctic tundra. If this weren't a Ghostbusters movie, we would've likely seen a lot of folks impaled by icicles and frozen to death.

But unlike Wilhelm von Homburg's Vigo the Carpathian, Garraka is a spectral figure who can control spirits and would've been unstoppable had one Ghostbuster not connected the villain's distinct weaknesses in time. He's scary, manipulative, distinct, and driven in a way we're not used to with Ghostbusters villains, making him stand out as one of the most powerful in the official canon. Of course, he would've been much scarier had the film opted to push the fear factor to its absolute limits, but, again, this is Ghostbusters, not Evil Dead. Still, Garraka had a lot of potential, and he may go down in Ghostbusters movie history as one of the best behind Gozer.

While a sequel has yet to be officially confirmed, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is arguably a step in the right direction for the franchise. Its willingness to embrace new characters, stories, and monsters while remaining true to the spirit of the original franchise without feeling overly tacky makes Frozen Empire a worthy sequel to the aforementioned Afterlife. Who knows, if future installments can continue to capture that same feeling with new characters, maybe it can explore new genres down the line too.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets