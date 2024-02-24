The Big Picture AMC Theatres releases exclusive Ghostbusters Proton Pack bag ahead of Frozen Empire premiere.

The film marks the return of the original cast plus new recruits to battle a chilling new threat.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22, 2024.

As the movie calendar quickly flips its page to March, one of the most exciting sequels to look forward to next month is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film is in the final ghoulish stretch of its nostalgic marketing campaign, which has included new toys, Funko Pops, and a haunting popcorn bucket. Now, to add to your busting fun, AMC Theatres has just unveiled their new exclusive Loungefly bag for Frozen Empire.

AMC’s newest addition to their Loungefly collection is in the shape of a GhostbustersProton Pack, the main tool in the team’s arsenal to capture the most dangerous entities in New York City. The outside of the bag is very authentic to the weapon’s design seen throughout the franchise. There are exposed wires and the constant reminder of danger with multiple warning labels and the iconic Ghostbusters' logo found protecting the side pocket. The design is complete with a stunning green inner lining featuring the two most famous ghosts from the series, Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The only thing you would need to contain it is a Ghost Trap. Thankfully, AMC’s Frozen Empire popcorn bucket has you covered in that department. This Ghostbusters bag now joins AMC’s growing list of exclusive Loungefly products, including their bag based on Nicole Kidman's iconic ad.

The Ghosbusters Have Been Answering the Call for 40 Years

Close

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Ghostbusters franchise, which started with the hit 1984 film directed by Ivan Reitman. The series would go on to get a handful of sequels, animated TV adaptations, video games, and comics that would see them crossover with other popular 80s franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers. However, in those four decades, nothing has arguably compared to the chilling anticipation of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s release.

For the first time in 35 years, the original live-action Ghostbusters composed of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts are returning to New York with Egon Spengler’s family, who were established in the beloved 2021 revival Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With the help of Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Celeste O'Connor, and Logan Kim, the improved team is going up against a deadly new threat, Garraka. This is a demon who has summoned a “Death Chill” that has completely frozen NYC in a block of ice. Mixing the out-there tones of The Real Ghostbusters with the coming-of-age refresh of Afterlife and the classic horror vibes of the original film, Frozen Empire looks to be the epic continuation of the franchise longtime fans have always dreamed of.

When Does ‘Frozen Empire’ Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire releases in theaters on March 22, 2024. While we anxiously wait to chase some ghost in the Echo-1, you can preview AMC’s new Loungefly Ghostbusters Proton Pack bag above. It will be available for purchase on their website starting Thursday, February 29. However, whatever you do, don’t cross the streams.