The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire releases in 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 25 with special edition steelbooks and a 2-movie giftset including Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The film from Gil Kenan unites Paul Rudd and the Spengler family with the veteran Ghostbusters to prevent the world from falling into a new paranormal Ice Age.

Plenty of special features are packed inside the home release, including a making-of featurette, an Easter Egg breakdown, deleted scenes, and more.

There's something strange coming to your neighborhood in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in just over two weeks with the physical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Debuting back in March, the sequel to the legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back the Spengler family, uniting them with the original proton pack warriors in New York City to take on a paranormal event of apocalyptic proportions. Fans of the Ghostbusters franchise will have several choices for how to bring home the latest spooky flick. A colorful Walmart-exclusive steelbook release will be available alongside a standard steelbook and a 2-movie giftset featuring the two newest films.

Both steelbooks depict the Spenglers coming face to face with the icy threat of Garraka. This new ghoul threatens to plunge New York, and the entire world, into a new Ice Age, unless the Ghostbusters can stop it. While the standard steelbook box art captures the imposing nature of Garraka as it looms over the family, the Walmart cover mixes a spectral green with skies of purple that make the villain's towering figure even more menacing. The art contains plenty of visual Easter Eggs for those who look closely at the energy surrounding the Ecto-1, making it stand out among the other 4K covers on offer. Though the limited edition giftset doesn't contain any special art, it does come with Blu-rays and DVDs of both legacy sequels and a collectible ice mold of the iconic Ghostbusters "no ghost" logo.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire takes viewers back to the Firehouse where it all began as the new recruits, including Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), join with veteran Ghostbusters Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) along with Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) in their new top-secret research lab. Now acting as full-fledged Ghostbusters, the Spenglers' attempts to rebuild the business are interrupted when a mysterious artifact is discovered that releases Garraka into the world. In addition to freezing the planet, the ghoul also seeks to create a spectral army by unleashing many of the past foes previously defeated by the ghost hunters over the years. They're not alone, however, as the film brings in a strong supporting cast including Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, William Atherton, Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster.

What Special Features Come Home With 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?'

In place of Jason Reitman as director for Frozen Empire is Gil Kenan, who had previously served as a co-writer on Afterlife and directed the animated hit Monster House. Reitman stays aboard as a co-writer with Kenan and producer alongside the late Ivan Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld, though. Their work in continuing the Ghostbusters story can be tracked through a bevy of special features included in the various home releases. Those who purchase the DVD will only have access to the making-of featurette and a behind-the-scenes look at how the ghosts were brought to life. The 4K and Blu-ray, meanwhile, come packed with explorations of Easter Eggs, deleted scenes, the Ghostbusters' gear, the Paranormal Discovery Center, and much more. Additionally, the 2-movie giftset includes all special features from the release of Afterlife as well.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will soon be available to haunt homes with its 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release on June 25. Check out our review here for our impressions of the film and see the full list of special features below.

Bonus Features on 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 4K and Blu-ray

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Easter Eggs Unleashed

Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

Manifesting Garraka

New York, New Gear

Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center

Knowing the Score

Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan

Bonus Features on 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 4K and Blu-ray