A franchise many consider to be one of Hollywood's best, the Ghostbusters revival of the last few years has seen several movies made, including both the famous all-female-led ensemble and the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It is the latter, praised for its doting appreciation of the source material and fun and furious story, that has caught the attention of moviegoers, with a follow-up film always a certainty. The wait for Frozen Empire has been almost three-years-long, but finally, the time for its release is almost upon us, so don your flight suit, grab your particle thrower, and check out this guide to the many great returning and newly added characters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Mckenna Grace

Phoebe Spengler

Reprising her role from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fan-favorite Phoebe Spengler is back and ready to bust some ghosts in Frozen Empire. Wise beyond her years, Phoebe is the granddaughter of the legendary Egon Spengler, a crucial member of the original Ghostbusters team portrayed by Harold Ramis who sadly passed away 10 years ago.

Beginning her career as a child star regularly cast as the younger version of protagonists such as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Mckenna Grace's burgeoning acting career has proven her enormous raw talent, with her role in the Ghostbusters franchise rightfully giving her her biggest platform yet. For many, knowledge of Mckenna Grace's potential can be dated back to her appearances in the likes of Troop Zero and Young Sheldon, but it is perhaps her Emmy-nominated role in The Handmaid's Tale that really made many sit up and take notice.

Paul Rudd

Gary Grooberson

Image via Sony Pictures

A highly-praised addition to the Ghostbusters cast in Afterlife, Gary Grooberson was initially drawn to Summerville to study its strange and unique earthquakes but soon found himself in the hearts of his pupils as a science teacher at Phoebe and Podcast's summer school.

Paul Rudd's acclaimed comedic career is certainly well-versed, with his roles in the likes of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models, Friends, and the Anchorman movies cementing him as one of the finest funny-minds in the world today. Never shy from proving his acting range, Rudd's performance as the dastardly Ben in Only Murders in the Building led to, not just a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, but cries from many for him to portray more villains. However, Rudd is now perhaps best known as Ant-Man, a refreshing addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that saw Rudd mix his comedic ability with a super-suit to portray a now-iconic blockbuster character.

Logan Kim

Podcast

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Cute and clever, Podcast will be returning for Frozen Empire as the classmate and friend of Phoebe, whose nickname comes from his penchant for recording conversations and thoughts for his podcast, with the character a representation of many young people and their interests today.

An actor with the world at his feet, Logan Kim, although young, has managed to collate a short but impressive filmography to date, with his career including roles in both The Walking Dead: Dead City and Home Movie: The Princess Bride, a fan-crafted ode to The Princess Bride made by Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman.

Finn Wolfhard

Trevor Spengler

Image via Sony Pictures

Another returning character from Afterlife, Trevor Spengler is the awkward but charming brother of Phoebe whose rise from zero to hero in Afterlife has endeared him to viewers' hearts. After moving with his sister to his grandfather's old farmhouse, the change in location and culture likely came as a big hit for Trevor, something many in the audience, especially those his age, can relate to.

Finn Wolfhard is one of several rising stars born from the Stranger Things cast alongside the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink. Known for his quirky characters and touching soul for such a young actor, Wolfhard's work to date has included admired roles in the likes of It: Chapter Two, and as a voice actor in the likes of The Addams Family, a guest appearance on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. Not just a talented on-screen performer, Wolfhard is also a celebrated musician as lead vocalist and guitarist for rock band Calpurnia, as well as a director, with his feature film directorial debut Hell of a Summer premiering at TIFF 2023.

Celeste O'Connor

Lucky Domingo

Image via Sony Pictures

Lucky Domingo, daughter of the Summerville sheriff, first catches the eye of Trevor when he sees her working at a fast food restaurant. Fast-forward an entire movie and the pair are now closer than ever, although many have criticized the nature of their romance in Afterlife, opening the door for Frozen Empire to rectify several issues.

As soon as Celeste O'Connor starred in their breakout role as Paloma in the Amazon Original film Selah and the Spades, it was clear a new talent was ready to be unleashed on our screens. Since then, impressive roles in the likes of Freaky, A Good Person, and The In Between have only bettered the opinion of both the public and critics about them, leading to a well-deserved spot in the MCU as Mattie in Madame Web. Celeste O'Connor is likely to be a name we will hear much more of going forward.

Carrie Coon

Callie Spengler

Image via Sony Pictures

Another returning member of the Spengler family, Callie is the estranged daughter of Egon and mother to Phoebe and Trevor. Due to not having known her father, Callie grew resentful of both him and his line of work, making her character a neat juxtaposition to the science-loving main ensemble.

Known for her ability to move seamlessly through a wide range of human emotions, the gifted Carrie Coon has had a marvelous on-screen career to date with a filmography to match. Her back catalog includes the likes of Fargo, The Leftovers, Gone Girl, and Avengers: Infinity War, making her yet another member of the Frozen Empire ensemble to have appeared in the MCU. Excitingly, Carrie Coon has recently been added to the cast of The White Lotus for the HBO-hit's third season.

Ernie Hudson

Dr. Winston Zeddemore

Image via NBC

As one of the original Ghostbusters line-up, Dr. Winston Zeddemore is a face that has transcended generations of fans and is pivotal to the overarching story connecting the original and the reboot. Funny, loveable, and impressively smart, highlighted by his Ph.D. in Egyptology, Ghostbusters wouldn't quite be the same without him.

With a career spanning almost 50 years, Ernie Hudson has well and truly earned the title of legend. Popular on both the small and big screen, Hudson is best known, beyond Ghostbusters, for roles in Oz, Desperate Housewives, and Modern Family. The Ghostbusters reboot isn't the only eighties franchise-reimagining that Hudson has recently been a part of, with the veteran actor also a member of the ensemble for the Quantum Leap reboot which recently finished its second season.

Bill Murray

Peter Venkman

Close

Without Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters could never have been the success it is today. A parapsychologist and initial ghost skeptic, Venkman soon becomes the face of the fight against ghosts, with many seeing him as the main protagonist of the original movie. The announcement of the character's return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife was met with great applause, as was the confirmation of his return for Frozen Empire.

It's difficult to summarize just how great Bill Murray's career has been, but it is certainly best highlighted by his BAFTA win, two Primetime Emmy wins, Golden Globe win, and Academy Award nomination. Spending much of his early career in comedy, Murray made his debut on Saturday Night Live in 1977 and never looked back, with roles in the likes of Groundhog Day, Caddyshack, and Stripes making him one of the finest comedic minds of his time. Fast-forward to the 21st century and Murray is proving his dramatic chops are just as refined, with roles in the likes of Broken Flowers and Lost in Translation hailed by both critics and the public alike. Perhaps best known for his work with his long-time collaborator Wes Anderson, it was recently announced that Murray would be starring alongside Michael Cera in his latest as-yet-untitled project.

James Acaster

Lars Pinfield

Image via Sony Pictures

Designed in the mold of Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler, Lars Pinfield is a new member of the Ghostbusters series and is, quite simply, one hell of an inventor. With a sharp intellect and penchant for a funny quip or two, Pinfield will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to an already stacked cast of characters.

British funny-man James Acaster is perhaps best known for either his Netflix special stand-up series Repertoire or his comedy podcast Off Menu, which he hosts alongside Ed Gamble. Witty, vibrant, and certainly enigmatic, Acaster has made a name for himself over the last few years as one of the best comics working in Britain today, so his move into Hollywood is nothing short of well-deserved.

Kumail Nanjiani

Nadeem Razmaadi

Image via Shutterstock

Another new addition to the Frozen Empire ensemble, Nadeem Razmaadi, although a character kept quite secret as yet, does have many in the fanbase speculating that he is some sort of villain based on promotional material released so far. One thing is for sure - Nadeem's role in the Frozen Empire plot will be nothing short of significant.

The casting team behind Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire are clearly pulling out all the stops to bring in comedic talent, with Kumail Najiani one of the most highly-celebrated funny-men working today. Known for his roles in the likes of Eternals and Silicon Valley, Nanjiani is also an acclaimed writer, with his co-penning of the script for The Big Sick earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. In more recent news, Nanjiani has just been announced to be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 4.

