The Big Picture Director Gil Kenan only had to cut "a couple" of scenes from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The director reveals the deleted scenes mostly came later in the film and were removed to improve the build-up to the climax.

There will not be a director's cut for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's home release.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has just opened in theatres, bringing a cool nostalgic feel to the franchise with the chills and thrills of big-budget entertainment, and the man behind it is director and co-writer Gil Kenan. Kenan recently sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub while on the promotional trail for the film, and the pair discussed a variety of spooky topics relating to it — one of note was that of deleted scenes, always a popular subject. All big films end up with content on the cutting room floor, but Kenan revealed he hadn't had to take too much out of the film, adding that "only a couple" scenes didn't make the final cut. The good news, however, is that fans can look forward to seeing them when the movie is eventually released on digital and on Blu-ray and DVD.

Kenan added that the majority of the scenes cut came later in the movie, before the final act which sees the Ghostbusters, old and new, defending Manhattan against the icy threat of the new sinister specter Garraka. However, the scenes were cut as they ended up distracting from the build-up. Kenan is excited for audiences to see the scenes and mentioned his pride in the work done by the cast, crew, and indeed, himself, but stated his belief that the audience would agree the film was better for their removal. He explained:

"There's only a couple of deleted scenes. Unfortunately, they're great scenes, so it's really hard to do, but they were really necessary to cut for shape and flow. They were fantastic scenes that came sort of too late in the film, when you really wanted to watch the preparations for the final siege on the firehouse come together. I'm definitely including them in whatever extra material’s out later on because I'm proud of the scenes. I'm proud of the performances in them, I'm proud of the directing in them, and I want audiences who are looking for an expanded experience with this film to be able to have those scenes, to be able to assess how they would have fit into the whole. But there's not too many of them, and when you watch them you realize that the film is better for them having stood to the side for the greater good."

Will There Be a Director's Cut of 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'?

Despite the collection of scenes cut from the film, Kenan dismissed any notion of an extended or director's cut being put together for the home release, noting that he feels the cut made for cinema is ultimately the best version for both viewing and also for him as a filmmaker.

"No, I'm not really an extended cut kind of guy," he said. "I believe that the film that comes out for audiences is forged by fire, that the process of finishing the film is what makes the product."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is playing in theatres now. Check out our guide to the movie here, and you can read our review of the film below.

