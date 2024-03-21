The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does not have a post-credits scene, only a humorous mid-credits scene.

The movie brings together old and new Ghostbusters team members with strong chemistry.

Former antagonist Walter Peck is now the mayor, and the team faces a new icy threat named Garraka.

The Ghostbusters are back to save the world in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and while the last Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, had both mid-credits and post-credits scenes, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire only has a mid-credits scene and nothing at the very end. Afterlife featured a post-credits scene involving the old Firehouse for the team in New York City, revealing that the Ghost Containment Unit was still intact, and its red light was on, signaling possible danger. But this time around, moviegoers don't need to stay after watching the entire closing credits to experience another epilogue for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. However, there is a humorous mid-credits scene that takes place after the initial closing title sequence that fans of the previous movie will likely enjoy.

Should Moviegoers Stay After the Credits for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

The mid-credits scene for Frozen Empire occurs after the initial animated, closing title sequence. It's a humorous scene with the payoff of a gag that's set up earlier, involving some humorous creatures fans have come to love. However, the mid-credits scene is by no means crucial to the plot of the rest of the film. After that scene, moviegoers will be free to leave the theater, and they don't have to worry about missing any other additional scenes.

'Frozen Empire' Brings Together Ghostbusters of Past and Present

One of the best qualities of Frozen Empire is the melding of the original and new Ghostbusters team members. OG teammates Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) are all back in their iconic roles, joining the new team of the Spengers, Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), and science-teacher-turned-surrogate-dad Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd). Also, Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) is back and gets in on the action this time. They share strong chemistry and a dynamic throughout the experience.

Meanwhile, former EPA inspector Walter Peck (William Atherton), a bureaucratic antagonist of the Ghostbusters in the first two movies from the 1980s, has become the new mayor of Manhattan and wants to get rid of the Ghostbusters for good this time. However, the city faces a deadly, new threat from an ancient evil entity named Garraka who seeks to unleash his icy powers, the Death Chill, upon the living. The Ghostbusters will need to have their proton packs and traps ready to bust this baddie.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters.

