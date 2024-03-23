The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuts at #1, eyeing a $43 million opening weekend haul similar to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The movie earned $16 million on Friday, featuring original stars alongside new leads, receiving mixed reviews.

Dune: Part Two surpasses $218 million lifetime haul of Timothée Chalamet's Wonka.

You could be fooled into thinking that the summer movie season is underway already, considering the three movies that are poised to claim the top three spots at the domestic box office this weekend. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is debuting at number one, after generating around $16 million on Friday. This includes the $4.7 million that the movie grossed in Thursday previews. The fifth installment in the iconic supernatural-comedy franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is eyeing an opening weekend haul in the same range as 2021’s soft-reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

If things pan out as projected, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will generate around $43 million this weekend, which is just $1 million less than what Afterlife grossed — admittedly at the peak of the pandemic — in its opening weekend a couple of years ago. That movie, directed by Jason Reitman, ended its theatrical run with just over $200 million globally and around $130 million domestically. Directed by Gil Kenan, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings back the franchise’s original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts alongside the leads introduced in Afterlife — Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

Produced on a reported budget of $100 million, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opened to mixed reviews; the movie currently sits at a 43% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — a new low for the franchise. It earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is also a franchise-low. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that Frozen Empire “shows there's still some life in this series, but only when it keeps the past in the past.”

Two New Releases Debuted In the Top Five this Friday

The blockbuster science-fiction sequel Dune: Part Two held on to its number two spot, grossing around $4.5 million on its fourth Friday. With this, the film has surpassed the $218 million lifetime haul of Wonka to become Timothée Chalamet’s highest-grossing domestic release. Dune: Part Two is expected to gross around $17 million this weekend, and should pass the $230 million mark by Sunday. Globally, director Denis Villeneuve’s film recently crossed the $500 million milestone, maintaining its position as the year’s top-grossing movie.

Yet another sequel, Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, took the third spot on Friday, adding a little over $4 million. This takes the animated film’s running domestic total to $120 million; the movie should hit the $130 million mark if it is able to meet its $15 million projections for the weekend. Opening at the number four spot is Neon’s Immaculate, a new horror movie starring it-girl Sydney Sweeney. Immaculate is looking at a $5 million debut after generating around $2 million on Friday, and is facing direct competition from IFC’s buzzy horror title Late Night with the Devil, which is looking at a $3 million-plus opening weekend. This should put it just outside the top five, behind last week’s holdover Arthur the King. Starring Mark Wahlberg, the movie is expected to gross around $4 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to just under $15 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

