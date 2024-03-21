Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The Big Picture The Spengler family now runs the Ghostbusters business in NYC, facing Mayor & old nemesis Peck.

Phoebe forms a bond with Melody, unknowingly aiding Garraka's plan to bring frozen hell to Earth.

Ghostbusters unite old and new to defeat Garraka, trapping him with help from Melody, saving NYC.

The Ghostbusters are back for a new big-screen adventure in the hotly anticipated sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The latest Ghostbusters film relocates the new cast members introduced in Afterlife to New York, as the Ghostbusters face a deadly new threat that threatens to engulf New York City and the entire world in a second ice age, by an ancient and malevolent entity called Garraka. Now that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is out in theaters, it’s time to look at how the movie ends.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 5 10 When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

The Spenglers Take Manhattan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Frozen Empire, the Spengler family—mom Cassie (Carrie Coon), son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), the brilliantly precocious Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Cassie's boyfriend/not-quite-yet dad Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd)—have taken up residence in New York City after leaving Summerville, Oklahoma. Granted oversight of the old Ghostbusters Firehouse, they now run the family business, with help and financing from Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). The family's activities busting ghosts in the city draw the ire of Manhattan's mayor, the Ghostbusters' old nemesis, Walter Peck (William Atherton), who seeks to permanently put the Ghostbusters on ice.

The Melancholy of Phoebe Spengler

Close

After a recent ghost hunt incident causes quite a bit of city-wide damage, Phoebe is indefinitely benched from the team and field activity since she is still technically a minor. This greatly upsets Phoebe as she sees being a Ghostbuster as her calling in life. However, a new threat soon emerges that will require Phoebe and the Ghostbusters' help. During the film, Phoebe forms an unlikely bond and friendship with a wayward spirit, Melody (Emily Alyn Lind), who seeks to find the means to cross over to the other side and resolve her "unfinished business." Wishing to learn more about ghosts and what it’s like to become one, Phoebe spends more time with Melody, not realizing Melody is getting close to Phoebe under the orders of the evil, ancient spirit, Garraka.

The Terror of Garraka

Image via Sony

Early in the film, Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani) sells some old family heirlooms passed down from his grandmother to Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) at Ray's bookshop. Among the objects is a curious bauble, a spherical ball that is the prison for an ancient evil spirit called Garraka. Nadeem doesn’t realize that his grandmother was part of a group of ancient warriors called the Firemasters, who sought to keep Garraka imprisoned inside the ball. Removing it from his grandmother's secret chamber in her old apartment has awakened Garraka, but he's not yet strong enough to be released from his spherical prison.

Although Garraka cannot get out of his prison, he is strong enough to communicate with spirits. He manipulates Melody, causing her to trick Phoebe into opening the ball, unleashing Garraka, who wants to bring about a literal frozen hell on Earth. His next target is the Ghostbusters firehouse, as the team's old containment unit, first built by Egon Spengler forty years ago, houses all the ghosts the team ever captured. Garraka wants to break open the containment unit to raise an army of other spirits to take over the Earth. Well, when all hell’s breaking loose, and there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who ya gonna call? The Ghostbusters, of course!

The Ghostbusters Strike Back

Image via Sony Pictures

Upon learning Garraka's goal, the Ghostbusters, both young and old, band together to make their stand at the firehouse. Nadeem joins the team to utilize the Firemaster gifts of his lineage to hopefully subdue and capture Garraka. Ray and Phoebe figure out that brass is one of Garraka's weaknesses, so they remove some spare brass metal from the firehouse's poles, smelt it down, and cast the cyclotron of Phoebe's proton pack in the metal to utilize in the fight against Garraka. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and the team's old receptionist, Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), who now works for Winston, join the group to help their fight.

Garraka is so powerful that his ice powers can easily counteract the Ghostbusters’ proton packs. Phoebe attempts to reason with Melody by explaining that Garraka tricked her and that he can’t open a gateway to the other side to reunite her with the spirits of her beloved family. While Garraka nearly freezes all the Ghostbusters to death, Phoebe manages to do some damage with her enhanced proton pack, but it’s not enough. Garraka then breaks open the Firehouse’s ghost containment unit, unleashing all the imprisoned ghosts from the containment unit upon New York City. However, before the ancient monster can conquer the world, Melody has a change of heart. She lights a remaining match that is connected to her death, giving Nadeem the flame he needs to help weaken Garraka.

Related 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Review: Who You Gonna Call? Somebody Else 'Frozen Empire' shows there's still some life in this series, but only when it keeps the past in the past.

With the Ghostbusters freed from Garraka's Death Chill, Phoebe fires up her proton pack again, receiving support from her mother, brother, and Gary to subdue Garraka. The old Ghostbusters team of Venkman, Ray, Winston, and Janine re-sequence the containment unit to act as a ghost trap for Garraka. With Garraka emptying the containment unit that was previously full and at its breaking point, the Ghostbusters entrap Garraka and imprison him once again, ending the Death Chill and restoring New York City. After redeeming herself by helping the Ghostbusters, Melody is finally able to move on to the other side and bids goodbye to her living friend Phoebe.

The Ghostbusters Are Back in Business

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

With the city saved, the Ghostbusters are once again viewed as heroes for stopping Garraka. While Mayor Peck arrives at the firehouse to arrest the whole team, Winston turns the lemon into lemonade with the media and cameras all watching, forcing Peck to give his public support to the Ghostbusters The film ends with the team taking the Ecto-1 to chase after Slimer and the Hell's Kitchen Sewer Dragon they caught at the beginning of the movie. With spirits still loose in New York City, It's up to the Ghostbusters to answer the call!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets